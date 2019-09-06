Tarsha Whitmore Sparks Instagram Frenzy In Busty & Barely-There Black Dress With Dangerous Slit

Tarsha Whitmore has her fans gripped. The Australian model and social media sensation might come with tiny bikinis as her trademark, but today has seen the 19-year-old deliver some slinky eveningwear. The blonde has updated her Instagram account in an impossibly stylish and very sexy dress, with the platform appearing to be in somewhat of a frenzy over the beauty’s look.

Tarsha posted two snaps. Both showed the model appearing to enjoy a night out, with an alfresco balcony setting and a beverage suggesting that the model might have been out at a bar or hotel. Tarsha was sizzling in a barely-there and all-black dress that was a curve-hugger through and through. While the gown came long-sleeved, it was making up for the cover-up by virtue of a plunging neckline and a dangerously high leg slit. Of course, this pro can rock even the most dangerous of outfits. Tarsha’s cleavage-flashing was perfectly managed, with a likewise smashing finish from the model’s killer legs. Tarsha appeared to be rocking a fully braless look, but this isn’t a star who winds up in the wardrobe malfunction department.

Tarsha was photographed looking glammed-up in every way possible. The beauty was made up with defined lip liner and bronzer accentuating her features, with her long and curled hair worn down. A stylish tan bag accessorized the dress, although Tarsha appeared to have opted out of jewelry. While the first photo saw Tarsha deliver a direct gaze, the second saw her have more fun with a stuck-out tongue as she held a drink.

Fans can’t seem to get over this update.

“Babe,” one fan wrote.

“Oof,” another added,

“Wow” was another comment.

“Looking gorgeous hun,” one user told the model.

Loading...

Beady-eyed fans will have noticed that today’s caption name-dropped a brand: Tarsha had thanked Fashion Nova for her dress. The affordable clothing brand may be one that Tarsha chooses to mention from time to time, but the star’s greatest loyalty lies with the Oh Polly brand she now holds an ambassador status for. Tarsha may not come with the world’s biggest Instagram following, but the star’s 541,000 followers now place her in a solid position to influence. Tarsha seems good at it – while many fan comments left to the model’s posts simply see fans gushing over her beauty, a significant number of responses come from fans curious about her style.

Tarsha’s account is followed by fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse. Fans wishing to see what Tarsha wears next should follow her Instagram.