Rita Ora ‘Feared For Her Life’ During Legal Dispute With Former Record Label

Legal battles are rarely ever a walk in the park, but Rita Ora has admitted that she thought her life was over when she was locked in a dispute with her former record label, according to a new interview she carried out with the Daily Star.

The 28-year-old singer was recently involved in a bitter dispute with Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation, who signed her in 2008 and released her debut album, Ora, in 2012. The pop star then asked to be released from her deal in 2015, claiming that the label neglected her career and failed to show her any real support in a difficult industry.

As documented by The Daily Mail, Ora was expected to deliver five albums as part of her agreement with the label. However, while she claims to have recorded enough music for a second LP, the music was never released. The label did, however, spend a reported $2.3 million on promotion the unreleased album, and their point of the lawsuit was to reclaim their money.

The dispute meant Ora was unable to release any new tracks under the label while a solution was being worked out behind the scenes. During that time, her income being reliant on concerts, acting and other endeavors. She later signed with Atlantic Records, but at one point she believed that she’d never be allowed to record new music ever again.

”It was so hard. It was very, very lonely. My music was always my blanket. I was stuck. But that made this album [Phoenix] being released so much more worthwhile.”

The “Girls” songstress also admits that she was terrified for her career, claiming that music is all she knows and she was worried that the lawsuit would prevent her from continuing to embark on her chosen career path.

“I definitely had a bit of worry and yeah, I was fearful of my life because this is my life. My music is all I know so for me I was definitely scared.”

The singer also claimed that her situation isn’t uncommon in the music industry, but we don’t hear about all of the stories because artists are prohibited from talking about their ordeals due to legal reasons.

“There are a lot of artists who go through the same s*** all of the time and just don’t speak about it because they are scared or they are not allowed or contractually they can’t.”

The good news is that those days appear to be behind her. These days, the singer is riding high in the charts once again and starring in Hollywood hits like the 50 Shades of Grey franchise, so here’s hoping all of her legal drama is behind her.