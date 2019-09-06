Olivia Newton-John Thankful To Husband For Easing Her Cancer Pain This Way

Singer Olivia Newton-John is thankful to her husband, John Easterling, for easing her cancer pain by learning how to specifically grow herbal remedies, including cannabis, to helps her gain a better quality of life as she battles the deadly disease.

The legendary singer and actress told Good Housekeeping that she was hesitant to use cannabis for her pain at first, but as she learned more about the positive effects it could have on her health, she allowed herself to try it.

The website reported that John, an advocate for plant-based medicine, founded Amazon Herb Company, an herbal wellness company, in 1990.

“I’d heard a lot from my husband about how [cannabis] could help me,” Olivia shared to Good Housekeeping. “I was a little nervous because I don’t like the feeling of any kind of mind-altering thing… but I started out very slowly, and I adjusted to it, and it’s really helped me greatly.”

According to the report, John has been growing herbal remedies specifically for his wife, using 21 different strains of cannabis to create a product for Olivia to help with her overall wellness.

The singer believes she will beat cancer through a combination of a positive mind, body, and spirit. She said to the publication that she talks to her body and is thankful for every improvement it makes in fighting the disease.

Olivia also believes that you create a positive environment for healing through how you think. She also realized during her cancer journey that in life, you must appreciate things you took for granted, calling that the biggest lesson she has learned.

The Inquisitr reported that in August of this year, Olivia gave fans an update regarding her health to People Magazine and said that she was “thriving.” She plans to beat cancer with the help of her regimen of treatment, prayer, and healthful living.

The singer was recently honored for her work in the fight against the disease at the Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show alongside fellow honorees Derek and Julianne Hough, Jenna Dewan, Napoleon and Tabitha D’Umo, and Galen Hooks.

Olivia joined her husband at the 2019 Cannabis Science Conference in Portland, Oregon, where together, they spoke about their personal experiences with the medicinal aspects of the plant. The couple is also working with Olivia’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi, to have medicinal cannabis legalized as an alternative treatment in the singer’s native Australia.

Over the course of her career, Olivia Newton-John has earned four Grammy Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, two Australian Recording Industry Association Awards, and one Academy of Country Music Award, to name some of her many accolades.

She has also been honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth, earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and was named a National Living Treasure of Australia.