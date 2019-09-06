American ‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Wears Nothing Under Open Vest For ‘Old Hollywood’ Snap

Bri Teresi is a perfect ‘Old Hollywood Guess Girl’ in her most recent Instagram update, and it is bound to set the internet on fire. On Friday, the American Maxim model took to the popular social media platform to share an eye-popping photo of herself in a black outfit and lingerie, which will surely send temperatures soaring even in the coldest of places.

The photo shows Teresi standing on a sidewalk as she leans against the wall of a building in Los Angeles, California — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. For the black-and-white snap, the model is rocking a fuzzy black vest that she left unzipped at the front, leaving quite a bit of her chest exposed. In addition, the model has her torso propped forward as she rests her arms on her hips, in a way that causes the front of the vest to open even further, adding extra heat to the shot.

Teresi teamed her vest with a pair of matching black lingerie bottoms, which sit low on her frame, leaving her enviably toned abs on full display. The model completed her vintage look with a pair of high heeled sandals, which help showcases her toned, long legs.

Teresi is leaning against the wall with one leg lifted up in front of her, nailing a perfect pin-up girl pose. Her head is tilted backward as she shoots a fierce gaze at a point off-camera to her left. Her lips are parted in a seductive way that also screams pin-up girl. Keeping with the same vibe, her blonde hair is swept over to one side and styled in large waves that cascade over her shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

As she indicated in her caption, the snapshot was captured by Gregorio Campos for Guess.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Teresi shared with her almost 600,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 4,800 likes in just a couple of hours of being posted. The same time frame also brought it upwards of 100 comments, which will likely continue to rack up as the evening progresses. Users of the social media app flocked to the comment to praise Teresi’s beauty, and also to compliment the overall vintage aesthetics of the shot.

“This is one of the best shots I’ve seen!” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a black heart and a heart eyes emoji.

“I say yesssssss [heart eyes emoji] perfect picture!” another fan raved.