WWE Vixen Lana Rocks Instagram With Sultry & Revealing New York Fashion Week Ensemble

WWE superstar Lana is hitting some shows for New York Fashion Week and her own looks are generating a lot of heat. The 34-year-old American wrestling personality just shared several photos from her latest ensemble and her fans clearly think she looks positively stunning.

Lana shared the trio of photos via her Instagram page on Friday afternoon. She quipped that since life is short, one has to make every outfit count, and it looks like she did just that. Luckily for curious fans, it looks as if the WWE bombshell tagged most of the pieces so people can check out the brands themselves.

Anybody who plans to attend the NYFW events and be noticed knows that they need to stand out and wear something jaw-droppingly stunning. Lana definitely pulled that off with this sexy eye-catching outfit.

Lana — whose real name is C.J. Perry — had her golden locks pulled back away from her face and swept into a high half-ponytail. She wore hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a couple of necklaces along with a stunning pair of strappy black heels

The WWE vixen went without pants for this look. Instead, she wore an oversized purple-and-black patterned blazer with just a black bra underneath. This gave Lana the opportunity to show off plenty of leg along with a great deal of cleavage.

The second photo in the series was taken indoors and Lana struck a sultry pose with one hand placed on her cocked hip. This pulled the bottom of the buttoned blazer aside just enough to give people a peek at even more skin as the WWE starlet’s inner thigh peeked out from under the jacket.

The final snapshot in this post showed Lana from behind. Due to the shaping of the jacket, fans missed out on getting any peeks at Lana’s typically pert derriere. However, this shot did capture her long, stunning legs that went on for miles, and it looks like plenty of people still appreciated the beauty of this photo.

Adina’s Jewels provided Lana’s jewelry and the shades are from Roberi & Fraud. In addition, the stunning heels are from the Femme Los Angeles line. Based on comments from Lana and her husband, Rusev, it seems that the blazer is one she snagged from his closet.

There are 3.4 million people following Lana’s Instagram page these days, and they were quick to embrace this enticing look. More than 5,500 liked this post in just the first 40 minutes after Lana had shared it, and dozens of people commented with notes about how amazing the WWE star looked.

Earlier in the day, Lana shared photos from a different NYFW show she attended and this was an exceptional look as well. She wore thigh-high cream boots and a sexy sundress that made for a bold look. The WWE star will likely have more looks from upcoming events to share, and her fans will be anxious to see what she chooses next.