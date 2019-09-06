Victoria Justice Drops Jaws In Plunging Red Satin Dress: ‘Istanbul Was Lit’

Victoria Justice is wowing her fans. The Victorious and Zoey 101 alum has taken to Instagram to show off her stunning look in a sexy, plunging red dress. She may have started out her career as a teen star, but now the 26-year-old is all grown up. Victoria took to the platform earlier today with an update that managed to clock over 128,000 likes within just one hour of going live.

Victoria’s snapshots came from a magazine feature, which is clear from the high-end, professional quality of the photos. The brunette knocked viewers dead in her slinky cut-out dress, with the overall look accentuated with classy details and girly finishes. Victoria was shot relatively close up in the first photo, although the second zoomed out to offer a better view. The star was seen looking ravishing and feminine in her sexy number, with small details below the bust drawing the eye.

Victoria appeared beautifully made up, with discreet bronzer and red lips accentuating her pretty features. The star wore her trademark brown locks down, with silver earrings adding glitzy flourishes.

Fans may have noticed the Ottoman-style lanterns behind the star. Victoria confirmed the location of the shot with an Istanbul, Turkey geo-tag and a mention of the city in her caption.

The post was quickly flooded with comments.

“This feels like a scene out of a romance movie,” one fan wrote.

“So gorgeous,” another commented.

Many other comments came in praising the star, with fans noting Victoria’s beauty and style, plus the quality of the photoshoot.

The singer and actress’ Instagram page might have a throwback feel thanks to her popular television roles, but Victoria’s present-day career is alive and well. That, in itself, is reflected by her Instagram following of 17.4 million. Still, Victoria finds herself being interviewed about her past. Speaking to Pop Sugar earlier this year, Victoria was asked about her most memorable hair moments on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 series.

“When the show first introduced my character, I was pranking the girls, and tricking them into thinking I was a goth girl. [The crew] had me wear this really short, really blond spiky wig. I had a nose ring, it was a fun,” Victoria told Pop Sugar.

Victoria then offered some thoughts about her previous fashion looks.

“A piece of advice I’d give [my younger self] would be to grow out my side bangs. They looked so awkward, and I had them for so long. I don’t know why I thought they looked good. They didn’t look that good,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Victoria should check out her Instagram.