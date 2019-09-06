Victoria Justice Drops Jaws In Plunging Red Satin Dress: ‘Istanbul Was Lit’

Victoria Justice is wowing her fans. The Victorious and Zoey 101 alum has taken to Instagram in a stunning, plunging, and sexy red dress – a teen face this star may have been, but it’s all-grown-up for the 26-year-old now. Victoria took to the platform earlier today with an update that managed to clock over 128,000 likes within just one hour of going live.

Victoria’s photos came from a magazine feature – the high-end and professionally-shot feel was definitely there. The brunette was knocking the camera dead in her slinky and cut-out dress, with the cleavage display far surpassed by the classy feel, girly finishes, and overall glam feel. Victoria was shot relatively close up in the first photo, although the second zoomed out to offer a better view. The star was seen looking ravishing and feminine in her sexy number, with tied details below the bust drawing the eye.

Victoria appeared beautifully made up, with discreet bronzer and red lips accentuating her pretty features. The star wore her trademark brown locks down, with silver earrings adding glitzy flourishes.

Fans may well have noticed the Ottoman-style lanterns behind the star. With an Istanbul, Turkey geo-tag and a mention of the city in Victoria’s caption, the East-meets-West feel was confirmed.

Comments quickly came in.

“This feels like a scene out of a romance movie,” one fan wrote.

“So gorgeous,” another said.

Many other comments came in praising the star, with fans commenting on her beauty, style, and the quality of the photoshoot.

This singer and actress might come with a throwback feel on account of her popular television roles, but Victoria’s present-day career is alive and well. That, in itself, is reflected by her Instagram following of 17.4 million. Still, Victoria will find herself interviewed about her past. Speaking to Pop Sugar earlier this year, Victoria was asked about her most memorable hair moments on Nickelodeon series Zoey 101.

“When the show first introduced my character, I was pranking the girls, and tricking them into thinking I was a goth girl. [The crew] had me wear this really short, really blond spiky wig. I had a nose ring, it was a fun,” she told the media outlet.

Victoria then offered a little hindsight, with what appeared to be honest words.

“A piece of advice I’d give [my younger self] would be to grow out my side bangs. They looked so awkward, and I had them for so long. I don’t know why I thought they looked good. They didn’t look that good,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should check out her Instagram.