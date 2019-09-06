Erika Jayne And Lisa Rinna Spotted Taking A Break While Filming RHOBH Season 10 In New York City

'RHOBH' Season 10 will air next year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is currently in production on the show’s upcoming 10th season and earlier this week, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna were photographed as they enjoyed the outdoors in New York City during a break from filming scenes.

On September 6, OK! Magazine shared a report in which they shared several photos of the two women on the streets of the Big Apple on Thursday, where Erika was seen walking alongside her publicist as Lisa took photos with another woman.

In the photos, Erika was seen wearing a pair of black leggings, a black windbreaker, and a white hat. Meanwhile, Lisa wore black leggings as well but paired her relaxed look with a white shirt and black sweater.

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series may have heard, Erika faced rumors claiming she was either fired or demoted from her full-time role on the show days ago but quickly laughed off those reports on Instagram. Then, as the false rumors continued to circulate, Us Weekly magazine shared a report in which it was confirmed that she would be back for Season 10.

“The women are flying to NYC to film all week,” an insider said at the time, adding that the cast had “a lot of events” to film on the east coast.

In addition to the return of Erika and Lisa, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Denise Richards are also back and will be joined on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 by two new wives, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke.

Bravo TV confirmed the new additions with fans at the end of last month, via The Daily Dish.

In a statement, Sutton said she was honored to have the opportunity to join the successful series as a mother of three who is dedicated to her philanthropic efforts.

“My life is a balancing act. There is a lot going on in the best way possible and I strive to pursue all of my passions to the fullest,” Sutton explained. “I am excited to share my true loves of art and fashion design, and open the doors to my world. I am looking forward to this ride and where this journey takes me. Fun times ahead for this Southern Belle in Southern California!”

According to Us Weekly, Sutton is a friend of Lisa.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 will air on Bravo TV next year.