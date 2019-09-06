There’s A White Claw Shortage & Summer Is Officially Over, Social Media Says

'First, it was Popeyes and their Chicken Sandwich,' one Twitter user joked.

Popular spiked seltzer brand White Claw announced Friday that there was a nationwide shortage of its popular alcoholic beverages, sending social media intro a frenzy as people couldn’t resist cracking jokes about the millennial-favorite low-calorie drink.

According to a CNN report Friday, a spokesperson for the company said that White Claw sales have far exceeded expectations, which has lead to a shortage of the drinks that are a favorite among younger drinkers. According to CNN, sales of White Claw were up some 283 percent in July 2019 when compared to numbers just one year prior.

Unsurprisingly, users on social media had quite a few thoughts about the news.

One Twitter user even linked the disappearance of the popular beverage to the announcement that Popeyes was at least temporarily discontinuing its popular chicken sandwich after it was unable to keep up with the demand at restaurants nationwide, per Vox.

“First, it was Popeyes and their Chicken Sandwich,” he said. “Who has next? White Claw.”

One user on Twitter, seemingly joking, said that the White Claw shortage was a “National Emergency,” attaching two alarm emoji.

“Summer is officially over,” one user replied in a tweet.

One person on Twitter went as far to proclaim that White Claw was the best hard seltzer brand around.

Despite the many social media users who seemed a little bothered by the news, some weren’t losing sleep over the announcement.

“Okay, but White Claw is actually bad,” one man said on Twitter. “Everybody stop it; the joke has gone too far.”

Other White Claw haters took to social media looking for companions amid the news.

“Am I the only white girl that doesn’t enjoy white claw?,” a woman tweeted.

White Claw Hard Seltzer is entering a period of outright shortage nationwide. "We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand." https://t.co/YkRWKJQcEI pic.twitter.com/SiGU3Y6AGu — Complex (@Complex) September 6, 2019

According to the CNN report, white the spiked seltzer took a while to gain popularity, the drinks, which popular brands include White Claw, Truly, and Bon & Viv, have soared recently as people look for drinks that are lower in added sugar and calories. According to CNN, White Claw has just about 100 calories per can. As CNN noted, the trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. Anheuser-Busch announced last months their own hard-seltzer beverage under the Natural Light brand.

The company spokesperson did not tell CNN when it thought it would have a normal stock of its popular drinks, thought they said it was “allocating” its current stock to all of its markets to keep stock available until it entered to normal levels.