Marie Osmond Bows Down To Sharon Osbourne On ‘The Talk’: ‘There Is Only One Mrs. O At This Table’

The newest panelist on the CBS chatfest says she can't believe how nice how nice everyone is.

Marie Osmond is not looking to make waves with any of her co-hosts on The Talk. The Donny and Marie star, who is set to join the panel of the Emmy-winning CBS chatfest when it kicks off its landmark 10th season on Monday, told People that the set of The Talk is unlike anywhere she has ever worked because all of the co-stars are truly friends both on and off the set.

Osmond, 59, told the outlet that working on a set like The Talk is “a joy for an entertainer” because the cast — which also includes Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve — have a true affection for one another. The singer said that The Talk is not a job to her but is more about “hanging out and having fun” with her friends.

“This is the nicest set of people that I have ever worked with in my life,” Osmond said. “I’m hanging on to them.”

Osmond also referenced Sharon Osbourne, the only original cast member that remains on The Talk panel since its 2010 debut. Osmond made it clear she won’t be stepping on Mrs. O’s toes amid rumors that she’s gunning for departing veteran Sara Gilbert’s hosting chair.

“There’s only one Mrs. O at this table. I’m just going by Marie.”

Art Streiber / CBS

Osmond went on to marvel at the sisterhood on The Talk, and she teased that there won’t be View-like drama just because the women on the panel may not agree on everything. Osmond comes from a Mormon background with conservative values while some of her co-stars, such as Osbourne, are much more liberal.

“When you know that you have a sisterhood that’s going to back you up and support you, these are all confident woman that know who they are. We may not have the same opinions, but we respect each other’s opinions. I love that about this group. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we agree to love each other.”

Loading...

There have been rumors that Osmond was cast on The Talk in the hopes that she would clash with Osbourne to give the show a combative environment like on the rival ABC talk show The View, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. A source for Radar Online has already alleged there is backstage drama as Osbourne fears the popular Marie Osmond will try to “hog the spotlight” and take over the moderator chair vacated by Sara Gilbert and, before that, Julie Chen Moonves.

Osmond’s take on The Talk couldn’t be farther from the rumors. Fans will want to tune in to her debut on the show next week to see the panel’s newest co-host.

Season 10 of The Talk premieres Monday at 2 p.m. on CBS.