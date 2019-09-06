Kelly Gale Looks Smoking Hot In Sheer Bra For Sultry New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Kelly Gale is showing some skin again on Instagram, much to the delight of her 1.1 million fans.

On Friday, September 6, the Victoria’s Secret model sent temperatures soaring when she shared a sultry new snap that instantly became a hit with her 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. As noted in the caption of the post, the photo was from Victoria’s Secret’s new Fall 2019 campaign and, judging by her fans’ immediate reaction, she certainly did the lingerie brand a positive experience.

The photo was shot in black-and-white, with Kelly standing on the side of a road as traffic rushed passed her in the background. She turned her head to face the camera with a sultry look as she played with her hair.

Her piercing stare took center stage but the look wasn’t the only thing that captivated her audience.

The Swedish bombshell sent pulses racing as she flaunted her enviable figure in a sexy bra that left very little to the imagination. Its triangular-shaped cups were covered in a sheer fabric that gave the number a flirty vibe, while its plunging v neckline flashed a hint of the babe’s voluptuous assets that were hard to ignore.

While most of her lower half remained out of the frame, a small glimpse of the waistband of her pants was within eyesight. The garment sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist. For an extra layer, a slinky robe of the same see-through fabric was added by the beauty. However, the robe hardly provided any coverage of Kelly’s famed figure, leaving her chiseled abs completely exposed for her fans to ogle.

Kelly also donned a full face of makeup in the sensual shot that included a glossy lip, light smokey eyes, and shimmering highlighter to cause her striking features to pop.

It wasn’t long before many of the model’s followers began showering her smoking hot new upload with love. The post already racked up nearly 5,000 likes after just 25 minutes of going live on Instagram, that number continues to rise by the second. The stunner’s megafans took their admiration a step further, flocking to the comments section to leave compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Sooo flawlessss,” one person wrote, while another called Kelly a “goddess.”

“Wow, Kelly, you’re looking fabulous,” commented a third

This is hardly the first time Kelly has shown some skin on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe shared a new photo from her experience at Burning Man Festival last week that saw her going nearly nude in a fishnet catsuit that put her famous curves on full display, driving her fans absolutely wild.