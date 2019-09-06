Kourtney Kardashian Licks Ice Cream Cone In Tiny Bra Top

Kourtney Kardashian may have a super-toned figure, but she’s not afraid to cheat on her diet once in a while, and she’s got the pictures to prove it. On Friday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share some new photos of her eating ice cream and pasta while wearing a skimpy little bra top.

In the first photo, Kourtney is seen standing next to her younger sister, Kendall Jenner. The siblings stand in front of a gorgeous pool and hold plates of spaghetti up to their faces. Kardashian wore a pair of high-waisted orange pants and the tiny, strapless top. The outfit flaunted her flat tummy, toned abs, and ample cleavage as she piled the pasta into her mouth.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell around her shoulders. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks while accessorizing her look with a pair of sunglasses resting on top of her head.

Meanwhile, Kendall wore an all-green ensemble, including high-waisted pants and a matching shirt, which showcased her long legs and tiny waist. Her dark hair was also parted down the center and fell behind her back.

In the second photograph, Kourtney wore the same outfit but stood with her hip pushed to the side as she held an ice cream cone in her hand and stuck her tongue out to lick the sweet treat.

Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, stood next to her mother. Penelope wore an all-white ensemble that included a tank top with ruffles on the straps. The little one looked up at her mother as she grabbed at her arm as if she wanted to eat the frozen dessert as well.

Kourtney’s usual fitness routine consists of the keto diet, which she says she loves because it helps her look and feel her best.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney revealed in a post for Poosh back in June.

“‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat. I’ve been treating myself lately and really want to get back on track, so I’ve committed myself to keto for the next month,” the reality star added.