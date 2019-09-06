NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Back With Oakland Raiders, Will Be In The Lineup Monday After Altercation With GM

All’s well that ends well for Antonio Brown and the Oakland Raiders, apparently.

After reports that the team could be looking to suspend and void the contract of the star wide receiver after he got into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock late this week, new reports indicate that Brown is back with the team and will be in the lineup for Week 1. Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported on Twitter that Brown would be playing when the Raiders host the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Later in the afternoon on Friday, the Raiders posted a short video clip of coach Jon Gruden speaking to reporters about Brown returning to the team. Gruden said he was excited and both sides were eager to move on from the incident.

As NFL.com reported earlier on Friday, Brown’s agent is trying to mend fences and help get the receiver back onto the team and in the lineup for the season opener. Drew Rosenhaus said in an interview with NFL Network’s Stacey Dales that the team never mentioned a potential suspension for the incident, and he was working to avoid that.

“My hope is there won’t be a suspension. I’m not aware of any as of yet,” Rosenhaus said. “That’s their decision. I’m working with them to try and avoid that scenario.”

"We're happy to have him back." Coach Gruden briefly addressed Antonio Brown's status on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RHtEuIGSnM — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 6, 2019

Reports earlier in the week indicated that the Raiders were possibly trying to void Brown’s contract and cut him loose. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Twitter that the team would void the $30.125 million of guaranteed money in Brown’s contract if he were suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

Antonio Brown has had plenty of difficult through his short tenure with the Raiders, including a lengthy holdout as he protested the NFL removing his preferred helmet from the list of approved helmets that players can wear. Brown also missed time with a bizarre foot injury after he failed to wear proper protection while undergoing cryogenic therapy.

Loading...

Antonio Brown called Mike Mayock a "cracker" during Wednesday's altercation https://t.co/SyqJhRHlKQ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 6, 2019

There had appeared to be little hope on Friday that Antonio Brown would return to the team. New details about the altercation with Mayock emerged, noting that Brown called the general manager a “cracker” during the spat. The incident was reportedly sparked by Brown posting on Instagram a letter Mayock had sent fining him more than $50,000 for missing team activities this offseason. It wasn’t clear yet what further discipline Brown could face for the altercation with Mayock, but apparently a suspension will not be part of it.