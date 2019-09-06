WWE News: The Undertaker And Edge Get Emotional On Instagram

The Undertaker might portray an undead cowboy mortician on WWE television, but behind the scenes he’s a normal human being with a heart of gold. After resisting the lure of social media for years, the “Deadman” can often be found posting on Instagram these days, and his latest activity on the platform is quite heartwarming.

As documented by Sportskeeda, the WWE legend had some nice words to say to Edge, who recently took to the social media outlet to share a picture of his daughters on their first day of school.

In the caption, the Hall of Famer shared how proud he was of his young ones, but it was clearly an emotional moment for “The Rated-R Superstar.”

“Both girls went to school today. Lyric is now in kindergarten and Ruby started pre school. Ohhhh boy. They didn’t even look back, and I was so proud. Because they were ready for it. I however might not be. Neither is Shine apparently.”

Afterward, the Undertaker posted a comment telling Edge that the “most important thing” was how he was there to see them attend school for the first time. Perhaps “The Phenom” was reminding the Hall of Famer that he was lucky to have survived their iconic 2008 feud. More than likely, however, it was a rare example of him breaking character to share a sincere moment with an old friend.

Edge has been through a lot to become the loving father and husband he is today. In 2011, he was forced to retire as the result of a career-ending injury, so it’s easy to interpret the Undertaker’s comment as a reference to how lucky the former world champion is to be a healthy parent in 2019.

Loading...

Edge’s injuries appear to be healing rather well, though. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he’s been hitting the gym frequently and teasing a possible in-ring comeback. While he doesn’t believe that WWE’s medical staff would ever clear his return to the squared circle, he revealed that he feels as if he could wrestle another match any time.

Only time will tell if Edge will ever make a miraculous return to WWE action. At the same time, he appears to be very happy outside of the ring these days and probably won’t want to risk picking up a serious injury again unless he’s medically cleared by the professionals.

The Undertaker, on the other hand, will be returning to action very soon. As noted by The Inquisitr, he’s expected to appear on next week’s SmackDown Live to set up his next feud.