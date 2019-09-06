Alexis Ren Rocks The Tiniest White Crop Top And Instagram Can’t Get Enough

Alexis Ren often dazzles her 13.2 million Instagram followers with skin-baring snaps and her latest addition to the page was no exception.

On Friday, September 6, the social media sensation wowed her fandom with a series of two new photos that brought serious heat to her feed. A few posts to her Instagram Stories suggested that the impromptu photo shoot took place outside a movie theater, which cast an alluring shadow over the 22-year-old as she posed up a storm. Per usual, the beauty was dressed to impress for her night out and judging by the reaction of her social media followers, the look certainly seemed to go over well.

Alexis sent pulses racing via the new snaps that saw her rocking a simple-yet-sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The brunette bombshell was captured sporting the tiniest white crop top that hugged her voluptuous assets and slender frame in all the right ways, driving her fans absolutely wild. The itty-bitty shirt cut off just below her bosom, leaving her torso completely exposed for viewers to admire her flat midsection and sculpted abs.

On her lower half, the Instagram model donned a pair of black jeans, which she fastened with a thick, trendy belt to accentuate her trim waist. The pants were made in a slightly baggy boyfriend style while clinging to her booty and toned legs just enough to highlight her curvaceousness that often stuns her following on the social media platform.

To add a bit of bling to the look, Alexis added a gold nameplate necklace that delicately fell over her minuscule shirt. Her brunette tresses were worn down in their natural style, spilling over her shoulders and perfectly framing her face. Despite the low light of the shots, the beauty’s minimal makeup look still shone through to make her striking features pop.

Instagram can not seem to get enough of the stunner’s latest uploads. The post has racked up more than 260,000 likes after just two hours of going live on the social media platform, with that number continuing to grow by the minute. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the babe with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Your smile is my therapy,” one person wrote, while another called Alexis an “absolute angel.”

“I love you more than words can explain,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Alexis has wowed her fans with her breathtaking beauty. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model sent temperatures soaring again on her feed with a shot that saw her flaunting an insane amount of cleavage in a barley-there black bikini top that sent her fandom into an absolute frenzy.