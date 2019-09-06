Paris Jackson Takes Shot At 50 Cent Over Michael Jackson Diss: ‘This Is Just For You 50’

Rapper 50 Cent recently stirred controversy by claiming that Chris Brown is better than Michael Jackson and supported his point by posting an Instagram video of Brown doing handsprings and backflips. He suggested that the King of Pop never in his lifetime busted out moves as impressive as Brown’s.

Jackson’s daughter, Paris, didn’t agree and expressed her feelings by commenting on 50’s Instagram post.

“Superbowl 1993,” Paris wrote about Michael’s Super Bowl XXVII halftime performance at the Rose Bowl. “True legends don’t need to exert outrageous amounts of energy just to grasp your attention. stillness, my friend. stillness. more power in stillness than you can probably understand.”

But Paris also made sure to be clear that she wasn’t taking a shot at Brown in a second comment.

“I say this with zero shade to Chris, i love him dearly. this is just for you 50.”

50 previously posted about Michael’s molestation allegations. In the now-deleted post, he expressed his disbelief that Michael wanted to touch “little boys booty.”

Paris doesn’t often hesitate to express her views on social media. Per The Inquisitr, she took to Twitter late last month to attack child molesters and pedophiles that she claims are using the LGBTQ+ movement as cover for their actions. In the now-deleted thread, Paris said that these people are using the movement to excuse their actions by saying they were “born this way.”

“IDK how others feel but I personally don’t condone f***ing children or animals at all and will NOT consider you my brother or sister,” Paris said, per Yahoo News.

Paris Jackson chimes in after 50 Cent attempts to keep Michael Jackson vs. Chris Brown debate alive ????https://t.co/Y20CdSKIIL — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 6, 2019

Paris has been notably quiet about Leaving Neverland, the controversial HOB documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse the late pop star of sexually abusing them as children. According to USA Today, Paris doesn’t believe that it’s her place to say anything about their situations, highlighting that her cousin, Taj, has taken on the role of defending her father.

“I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me.”

Paris is reportedly working with Prince and Prince Michael Jackson II to take legal action against Safechuck and Robson. Complex reports that a source close to the family said that the family would likely sue for slander, fraud, misrepresentation, and emotional distress. According to the source, the family is not suing for monetary reasons and plans to donate any money gained from the lawsuits to charity.