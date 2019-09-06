Elizabeth Hurley, 54, Shakes Her Booty In Sexy Dance Video At The Beach

English beauty Elizabeth Hurley proved that age is just a number as she broke into a sexy little dance for her latest Instagram post.

The 54-year-old stunner defied her age, busting some wild and seriously sultry dance moves while shooting a promotional clip for her widely known swimwear label, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The video, shared with fans via her brand’s Instagram account, garnered more than 7,100 likes in under 60 minutes as people went completely nuts over the star’s youthful look and inspiring zest for life.

Filming on the beach, her favorite location when it comes to steamy photo shoots for her swimwear label, Elizabeth was in phenomenal shape. The stunning actress put her envy-inducing figure on full display, showing off her insane beach body in Elizabeth Hurley Beach apparel as she let the rhythm take her away.

Proving once again that she’s her brand’s best spokesmodel, The Royals star proudly strutted her stuff as she modeled a gorgeous beach tunic from her own collection. Boasting a vivid aquamarine palette and a trendy leopard print, one intertwined with elegant peacock feathers and dynamic geometric details, the chic beach item perfectly showcased Elizabeth’s jaw-dropping figure.

The Bedazzled actress flaunted her chiseled pins in the thigh-skimming tunic, giving fans an eyeful of her toned, muscular legs. At the same time, she showed off her decolletage in the low-cut outfit, which featured a V-shaped neckline that showed just enough skin to lure the gaze toward Elizabeth’s perky chest.

Scantily clad and barefoot, the glamorous actress gave off some serious Bohemian vibes, embracing the music as she soaked up the sun. The sea breeze gently tousled her playful bangs, which beautifully framed her face, while the airy tunic ruffled in the wind.

In a bid to showcase the stylish outfit, Elizabeth showed that she can definitely keep a party going as she let loose and began to dance around on the soft sand, right at the water’s edge. Clearly enjoying herself, the ageless beauty put on a youthful display, spinning around with her hands in the air and putting her pert derriere on display. At one point, she completely abandoned herself to the upbeat rhythm, shaking her booty as she sang along to the cheerful lyrics.

Unsurprisingly, her sexy dance video immediately caught the eye of her followers, who were completely entranced with her sensational beach-babe look. Compliments started pouring in as soon as the post went live, as people couldn’t stop gushing over Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

“Amazing,” one person wrote under the sizzling post, adding a fire emoji and a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Unbelievable, WOW,” remarked a second Instagram user.

Loading...

“So cool Liz loving you baby,” read a third message, trailed by a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Shake the sad away!” quipped a fourth fan, showing their appreciation for Elizabeth’s dance moves.

“How the hell do you look so frigging beautiful after soooo many years. You don’t age at all,” was a fifth reply, followed by a flushed-face emoji.

Fans who want to see more of Elizabeth and her scorching swimsuit photos can follow the actress, bikini designer, and entrepreneur on Instagram.