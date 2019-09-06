Karrueche Tran Slays In Leather Crop Top & Leopard-Print Pants Flaunting Dangerous Curves

Karrueche Tran seems to boast two major assets along with her accomplished acting career. The Claws star is both super-stylish and super-fit, with a perfectly proportioned physique that seems perfectly able to handle a sexy outfit. The 31-year-old put on a statement display last night, with an appearance at an Elle event that made The Daily Mail‘s headlines.

As the newspaper reports, Karrueche was photographed in an outfit that revealed that the star was dressed to kill. Karrueche had opted for a sexy leather crop top in black, with discreet white detailing across the garment that drew the eye to Tran’s killer cleavage and trim upper body. The sleeveless look flaunted the actress’ toned arms and sculpted shoulders, with a reminder that this girl has curves. Space between the crop top and a pair of sizzling leopard-print pants reminded fans that Karrueche’s abs are second-to-none and that Karrueche doesn’t need to be in a bikini to showcase her rock-hard abdominals.

Glam-wise, Karrueche seemed to have opted for a middle ground. The brunette appeared in public with her hair glossed and slightly curled at the tips. However, the worn-down style was not anything too elaborate. Tran paired her eye-catching ensemble with leopard-print heels matching her pants, plus a statement red box handbag being held during the event’s photocall. Karrueche delivered a beautiful smile, a glowing complexion and a little sass for good measure.

Of course, this isn’t the first leopard-print display from the TNT face this year. Karrueche was photographed rocking a leopard-print dress in July when she hung out with singer Christina Milian.

Karrueche Tran is spot on in leopard print mini dress while BFF Christina Milian stuns in red at Warner Media Summer 2019 TCA afterparty https://t.co/L4tamy1RmK — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 25, 2019

Karrueche’s fierce body is definitely a talking point for her fans. The star is seen in some pretty skimpy outfits on the television series in which she stars although her Glamour interview seemed to confirm that Karrueche and her Virginia character are very different people.

“Virginia has the least amount of clothes! Her booty is always out; her stomach is always out. I was like, ‘I gotta keep myself together!'” she said.

Training-wise, Karrueche revealed that she has received professional help to whip her into shape.

“Virginia comes from the strip club, so she has muscle from dancing. We wanted to build the booty up and make my stomach flat. But I didn’t want to be perfect—we’re all real women. We’re not perfect. I worked hard, but I wanted to look realistic,” she said while mentioning her personal trainer.

Fans wishing to see more of this star and her style should follow her Instagram.