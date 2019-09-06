Kaley Cuoco Goes Makeup-Free In Sweet Selfie With Husband And Beloved Dog Blueberry

Kaley Cuoco’s most recent Instagram post is melting hearts.

As those who follow the Big Bang Theory star on social media know, Kaley is a huge animal lover and is the proud owner of a number of pets ranging from dogs to horses. The actress also loves to help out with animal adoptions whenever she can. In Kayley’s most recent photo that she shared with fans, the blond beauty snapped a selfie with two of the most important things in her life — her husband and dog, Blueberry.

The photo appears to have been taken in the backseat of a car. It looks like Kaley is the mastermind behind the shot as she extends her arm in front of her and snaps a photo. Kaley appears to be makeup-free in the post, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. She holds a cup of coffee in one hand and rocks a black zip-up sweater as she leans over and kisses her pooch.

On the other side of her is her husband, Karl Cook, who is looking right into the camera and giving a small smile. While clad in a white button-up shirt, Cook is sporting a light, blond beard and a little bit of scruff on his face. In the middle of the two sits one of their beloved dogs, who is wearing a pink harness and has a silly look on her face. Since the post went live on Kayley’s Instagram account, it’s earned the actress a ton of attention, boasting more than 72,000 likes and 300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Kaley know they love her, with countless others making comments about her sweet little dog. A few fans had no words for the shot, choosing to comment with emoji instead.

“Omg what a face!” one fan gushed.

“That is the best pic ever!! ‘Mohommmmmmmm stop it!'” another user commented.

“I love Blue but I’m missing seeing Norman, Shirley and Ruby!” a fan wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley posted another sweet photo with her other dog, Norman. In the cute throwback shot, Kaley and Norman posed for a photo outside. Little Norman stood in front of his owner, sticking out his tongue as he appeared to be wagging his tail. Just behind the pup stood Kaley with a proud smile on her face. In the caption of the post, she celebrated National Dog Day and adopting Norman over 10 years ago.