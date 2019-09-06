Kaley Cuoco Goes Makeup-Free In Sweet Selfie With Husband And Beloved Dog Blueberry

Kaley Cuoco’s most recent Instagram share is melting hearts.

As those who follow the Big Bang Theory star on social media know, Kaley is a huge animal lover and she is the proud owner of a number of pets ranging from dogs to horses. The actress also loves to help out with animal adoptions whenever she can. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, the blond beauty snaps a selfie with two of the most important things in her life — her husband and dog, Blueberry.

The photo appears to have been taken in the backseat of a car. It looks like Kaley is the mastermind behind the shot as she extends her arm in front of her and snaps a photo. Kaley appears to be makeup-free in the post, wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. She holds a cup of coffee in one hand and rocks a black zip-up sweater as she leans over and kisses her pooch.

On the other side of her is her husband, Karl Cook, who looks right into the camera and gives a slight smile. While clad in a white button-up shirt, Cook dons a little bit of scruff on his face. In the middle of two sits one of there beloved dogs who is wearing a pink harness and a funny look on her face. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned the actress a ton of attention with over 72,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

Some followers commented on the post to let Kaley know that they love her while countless others made comments about her sweet little dog. A few other fans had no words for the shot and commented with emoji instead.

“Omg what a face!,” one fan gushed.

“That is the best pic ever!! ‘Mohommmmmmmm stop it!,'” one more chimed in.

“I love Blue but I’m missing seeing Norman, Shirley and Ruby!,” another fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Kaley posted another sweet photo but this time with her dog, Norman. In the cute throwback shot, Kaley and Norman posed for a photo outside. Little Norman stood in front of his owner, sticking out his tongue as he appeared to wear a big smile on his face. Just behind the pup stood Kaley who looks as proud as can be with her new pet. In the caption of the post, she celebrated National Dog Day and adopting Norman over 10 years ago.

How sweet!