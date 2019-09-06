Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In Skintight Sporty Ensemble

Larsa Pippen seems ready for the weekend based on the vibe emanating from her latest Instagram post. The former Real Housewives of Miami bombshell was dressed to impress and naturally, she showed a bit of skin while she was at it.

Friday afternoon, Pippen posted a photo showing her wearing an outfit from the popular online brand Oh Polly. Larsa wore a cropped pair of workout pants that appear to be the brand’s white reflective sheer joggers.

The gorgeous bombshell paired the sheer joggers with the Oh Polly “Twist the Rules” cut-out crop top. She added oversized sunglasses, sneakers, and a large watch to complete the look and fans noticed a dainty silver purse on the end table next to her.

Pippen was standing outdoors on a patio, in the shade, and it looks as if she was probably at her Miami, Florida home. Larsa’s gorgeous honey locks were styled in gentle waves that beautifully framed her face with stunning highlights and cascaded down her back.

The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen may be a mom of four children, but she maintains a knockout physique. This outfit hugged her curvy hips and showcased her flat tummy while also giving Larsa a chance to flaunt her busty assets.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star boasts a following of 1.8 million fans on Instagram and they were ready to embrace this sporty-yet-sexy look of Larsa’s. More than 6,000 people liked the post in the first 45 minutes it was available on Pippen’s page and the comments piled up quickly too.

“Didn’t recognize u, u look so different but very pretty,” noted one fan.

“Oh she youthful youthful,” added another follower in response to the 45-year-old vixen’s look.

“That fit is hott” noted one person who loved the look and most others seemed to concur.

Larsa’s comment section was filled with flattering emoji and it is clear that this sporty, summery vibe is a hit with Pippen’s supporters. The bombshell shares plenty of photos to her Instagram page showing her embracing family time with her kids Sophia, Preston, Justin, and Scotty Jr., but she doesn’t typically let much time go by without sharing something jaw-dropping like this new post.

The former Real Housewives of Miami star can cause quite a stir whether she is dressed up or down, or wears a revealing bikini as she often does. Regardless of what style Larsa Pippen embraces on any given day, her fans go wild and are always anxious for more.