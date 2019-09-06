Prince Andrew Turns Off Instagram Comments Amidst Spotlight On His Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

As the scandal of convicted sex offender and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein continues to reveal his many connections to the famous, Prince Andrew has turned off commenting on his official Instagram account. The New York Post reports that Andrew is known to have spent time with Epstein and is accused of sleeping with one of the disgraced financier’s alleged victims.

According to Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew when she was just 17. Although Andrew denies Giuffre’s claims, he was captured on photo with her back in 2001. Of course, Andrew claims the photo was doctored and said his fingers are “much chubbier” in real life than in the picture.

Guiffre’s attorney Brad Edwards denies that the photo is fake. Per The Guardian, he and another member of Giuffre’s legal team shared a letter that they sent to Andrew this week addressing the British royal’s recent expression of sympathy for Epstein’s victims.

“While your recent press statements indicate your sincere desire to help the victims of sexual abuse, we are concerned that certain statements attributed to you (which we hope do not reflect your actual views) are quite inconsistent with a desire to deal responsibly with the serious allegations that have been made,” the letter reads.

Andy is getting into a defensive posture…https://t.co/BA1gh5TFgN — Manny Alicandro (@Manny_Alicandro) September 6, 2019

The letter highlights the “troubling” assertion that the photograph of Andrew and Giuffre is fake and urges Andrew to cooperate with the investigation as a show of his purported sympathy.

The Daily Mirror reports that U.S. lawyers have threatened legal action against Andrew in an attempt to make him testify under oath to address Giuffre’s accusations of sexual assault on three occasions: Palm Beach, London, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“He knows what he’s done,” she said. “I hope he comes clean about it.”

Per The Inquisitr, Andrew’s connection to the Epstein scandal is reportedly causing distress to his mother, Queen Elizabeth. The scandal is reportedly causing long-term damage to the monarchy — at least according to an insider.

“You’ve got a serious crime linked to the kind of behaviour towards women that people feel particularly strongly about at the moment,” another insider said. “Andrew’s association with [Epstein] is deeply damaging and he needs to deal with it.”

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell last month while awaiting his trial on federal charges. He previously served 13 months of an 18-month sentence after securing a lenient plea deal that allowed for work release.