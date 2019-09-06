Kaia Gerber, 18, Exposes Major Side-Boob In Mesh Bodysuit And Instagram Has No Words

The world of high fashion may be competitive but Kaia Gerber has more than secured her spot as the next big thing. The 18-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford had been dubbed somewhat of a mini-me in her early teens, but Kaia has recently been carving out a standalone career.

The star’s recent Instagram update came with a Vogue mention so if anything is proof of having made it, it is by having the fashion bible profile you.

Kaia’s photoshoot appeared to have been a bold one. The teenager had been photographed flaunting her supermodel frame in a black mesh bodysuit – with some pretty wide netting covering the model, a fair amount of side-boob was on show. The black-and-white snaps were impeccably classy, though – this is, after all, Vogue.

The first photo showed Kaia posing for the camera with her arms folded across her chest. Despite the chest display, this shoot didn’t seem out to flash the flesh in an overtly provocative way. A quick swipe to the right showed more of the star’s outfit. Here, Kaia was seen in a covered-up dress with a coat floating behind her.

It looks like Kaia’s snaps have had a major effect on Instagram, with a fair few of the model’s followers appearing a little lost for words.

“OH”, a fan wrote with over 77 users upvoting the comment.

“WOW” was a comment racking up over 59 likes.

“Woaf,” another said.

Many comments did, however, come in to wish the star a happy birthday: Kaia recently turned 18. The update itself also proved immensely popular, racking up over 140,000 likes and bringing over 950 fans into the comments section.

Kaia appears to be fast-rising. The model was still a child when the world of high-fashion noticed her. Despite not having quite reached the levels of fame seen by the likes of Kendall Jenner or Gigi Hadid, Kaia has already walked the runway for major brands including Prada, Chanel, and Fendi. The model landed her first high-profile campaign at the age of 10, with Italian designer Versace choosing a young Kaia to be its face.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about her career, Kaia spoke of her famous mother, but she also got straight to food.

“I don’t go a day without eating pasta. Penne with vodka sauce is my all-time favorite and is actually one of the things I know how to prepare myself. It’s very important to know how to make pasta because you can do it anywhere in the world. It’s easy, it’s fast, and everyone likes it,” she told the magazine.

Clearly, this willowy-limbed beauty comes with an appetite – just like Kendall Jenner. Fans wishing to see more of Kaia should follow her Instagram.