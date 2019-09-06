Halle Berry Is Sweaty & Stunning In Her Latest Instagram Update

Halle Berry is serious about staying in shape. The 53-year-old actress is committed to her fitness, and every Friday she shares inspirational posts to help keep others motivated on their fitness journey.

In her latest post, she shared a photo in which she showed off the hard work she puts into her body. Berry wore a black tank top with a plunging neckline that highlighted her sculpted arms and fit physique. Berry appeared to have sweat on every inch of her body and had a serious expression on her face as she looked at something behind the camera. Berry looked to be wearing very little, if any, makeup, and she wore her hair pulled away from her face. The photo seemed to capture a fierce side of the actress.

In the post’s caption, Berry spoke gave a shout-out to mixed martial artist Cristiane Justino and her training camp that teaches women to be strong fighters. She also told her followers that she was including some MMA exercises in her Instagram stories.

Her followers loved the snap, and many praised Berry for being so motivational.

One fan told the stunner that she loved the Fitness Friday series and another follower said that she loved the way that the actress always supported women.

“Ooo yesss girl if I can come close to anywhere you are I’m game,” one follower wrote.

One fan said the actress was motivating her more than she would ever know.

“Omg love you Halle, you can do it all. Fearless, beautiful and a kicka** mom. I wanna be you when I grow up,” said one admirer.

Unsurprisingly, some comments focused on Berry’s good looks. Many fans told the John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum star how beautiful she was.

“Your courage, dedication and passion along with your natural beauty make you one of the most amazing women on the planet.”

“You are the most beautiful woman I’ve ever laid eyes on,” another admirer wrote.

Strong and sexy are words that often pop up in Berry’s posts — and for good reason. She often encourages other women to be confident with who they are. In a previous Instagram post, Berry told her female followers that being sexy came from within.

“Being sexy starts with feeling sexy and when you focus on loving ALL of you, watch just how SEXY you’ll feel!” she wrote.

Fans who want to be a part of Berry’s Fitness Friday gang can follower her Instagram account.