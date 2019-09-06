Camille Grammer Says Kyle Richards Absolutely Had Her Cut From ‘RHOBH’: ‘Don’t Believe Her Spin’

The Bravo veteran is accusing her former friend of lying about her involvement in the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' casting decision.

Camille Grammer is causing drama for The Real Housewives Beverly Hills—and she’s not even on the cast anymore. The former RHOBH star is firing back at Kyle Richards’ recent claims that she had nothing to do with Camille not being asked back as a cast member for the upcoming 10th season of the Bravo reality show.

Earlier this week, Kyle was caught by TMZ in Los Angeles, where she was asked about the behind-the-scenes Housewives drama. Kyle said she had nothing to do with the decision to cut Camille from the cast.

“That’s not true. I never had an issue with Camille. I don’t know where that came from,” Kyle told TMZ.

In a series of responses to articles and Twitter posts, which can be seen below, Camille revealed that despite Kyle’s claims, she was told by producers that the RHOBH veteran was behind the decision to cut her for the cast, describing Kyle’s denial as a “spin.” Camille also accused Kyle of lying and said she can feel free to “spin away.” The former Bravo star also admitted that after the horrific RHOBH Season 9 reunion, she had a “gut” feeling that her time on the show was over.

What to Watch on Tuesday: Camille goes after Kyle and Teddi at the Beverly Hills Housewives reunion https://t.co/bRN5uTlqQe via @ew — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 23, 2019

Upon the announcement last week that newcomers Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke have joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10, Camille took to Twitter to explain why her name was not on the cast list for the upcoming season, according to People.

Camille, who was billed as a “friend” of the Housewives last season, revealed in a series of since-deleted tweets that Kyle was behind the decision not to ask her back for the upcoming 10th season of the show. The ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer described RHOBH as “Kyle’s show” — indeed, the former child star now remains the show’s only original cast member — and she reiterated that the casting cut was “up to Kyle.”

Camille also added that she is “fine” with the decision after last season’s “awful experience.”

Fans may recall that on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion, Camille got into multiple heated exchanges with several of her co-stars and stormed off the set at one point. Camille was accused of flip-flopping her statements and was called out for standing by estranged Housewife Lisa Vanderpump amid the drama over Dorit Kemsley’s PuppyGate scandal last season.

Hmmm.. not buying it. She can spin away. I haven’t heard a peep from her in months. ???? — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 5, 2019

Don’t believe her spin. Producers told me otherwise. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 5, 2019

No, I didn’t. While I was filming the reunion I had a gut feeling this was it for me. It was too much to deal with after I lost my house and my dear friend/ assistant passed 🙁 I was vulnerable. — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) September 5, 2019

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.