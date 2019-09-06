WWE News: Big First-Time Ever Match Scheduled For ‘Raw,’ Major Change Happening With Promos

This is surely an interesting way to have Rey Mysterio back on television.

There’s been an interesting storyline taking place with Rey Mysterio for months now, and many fans have been wondering exactly where it would be going. Around WrestleMania 35, Rey was dealing with an injury during a feud with Samoa Joe that led to an angel involving his son Dominick. Now, Mysterio is getting back in the ring on Monday Night Raw for a first-time ever match, and this has to be leading somewhere good.

Weeks ago, Rey Mysterio seemed to be on the verge of retiring from WWE and the ring, but it wasn’t allowed to happen. His son Dominick talked him out of leaving the profession that has been his life for decades and it has now led to a match that is kind of out of nowhere.

The official website of WWE posted a preview of next week’s Monday Night Raw in which Rey Mysterio will face fellow luchador Gran Metalik for the first-time ever. The Lucha House Party member will be on his own, but this is bound to be an exciting and high-flying match.

WWE is really playing up this whole angle with Dominick being a big part of it, but where exactly is it leading? It will be interesting to see if Mysterio continues down his path of self-depreciation and a loss to Gran Metalik would surely do that.

Last week on Raw, Rey Mysterio did a backstage promo which was said to not be scripted word-for-word, as reported by Wrestling Inc. As a matter of fact, the same can be said for the promos of both Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley as well.

Mysterio’s promo dealt with him being so thankful that Dominick talked him out of retiring from wrestling. He also stated that parents are responsible for pushing their children to pursue their dreams, but here, his son was doing that for his father.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of IW Nerd, more superstars are going to be given freedom with their promos. No longer will all promos be fully scripted, but WWE will be using the old bullet points style and allowing them to run with things.

WWE allowing its superstars to have more freedom with their promos is a great way to make things feel more real. No longer will everything come across as overly scripted and fake, but there will even be more emotion to what is being said. This whole angle with Rey Mysterio and his son is a great place to start, and it will be interesting to see where the match against Gran Metalik goes on Monday Night Raw.