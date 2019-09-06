Todd Chrisley’s Oldest Son, Kyle, Admits That A Suicide Attempt Sent Him To The Hospital

Kyle Chrisley, the oldest, estranged son of Chrisley Knows Best star, had Todd Chrisley and his first wife talking about his recent hospitalization after a suicide attempt.

Kyle, 27, has been speaking out about complications from his medication which triggered a suicide attempt last week, PageSix reported. He took part in the podcast, Chrisley Confessions, with his father who also chimed in.

“I take medication and I had a bad side effect to it and I tried to take my own life. With the meds, I got all kinds of crazy thinking going on.”

Todd also blamed his son’s medication for his suicide attempt, adding that a medication that had recently been added had “suicidal tendencies” as a side effect. “We’re now off of that.”

In addition, Kyle has been fighting domestic violence charges lodged by his estranged wife, Alexus. He reportedly threatened her via text, according to The Inquisitr.

Recently, life has been difficult for the Chrisley family/ Kyle was arrested for alleged drug possession in May, just before Todd and his second wife Julie were charged with defrauding a number of banks while also evading taxes. The couple has denied any wrongdoing but the case is still ongoing.

My mind is blown! Based on this super smiley hospital photo I would not have thought this dude just tried to kill himself!! https://t.co/RImKkGwPHy #ToddChrisley #ChrisleyKnowsBest #KyleChrisley — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 6, 2019

Then, last month, Todd’s oldest daughter, Lindsie, accused him and her half brother, Chase, of trying to blackmail her into staying quiet about the charges against their father, reported The Inquisitr. Lindsie went to the police to accuse her father and brother of extortion. She complained that the two were holding a sex tape over her head to force her to lie about the family’s financial issues with the federal government.

According to a source, Todd and Julie Chrisley believe that the reason they were indicted is that Lindsie spoke to the federal prosecutor and investigators.

The sex tape in question allegedly includes a Bachelor star, but the only statement that Todd would release concerned his feelings for his daughter, and the hope that she would at some point come back into the family fold. She left the series last year, promising that she wouldn’t return.

“Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.