‘The Bachelorette’s’ Mike Johnson Posts Flirty Comment On Demi Lovato’s Cheeky Bikini Picture

Demi Lovato got some flirty attention from former The Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson on Friday. Johnson added a comment under the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s Instagram post in which she showed off her natural curves in a leopard-print bikini. In the un-retouched photo, she looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a very sultry stare. It looked like Johnson really loved what he was seeing.

“Look at me like that again,” Johnson wrote, before adding, “love yaself.”

Lovato replied with two emojis, one that was blowing a kiss and one with its tongue sticking out.

As People Magazine reports, Lovato had been very supportive of Johnson during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Early on in the season, she posted an Instagram Story in which she said that he should be the winner of the entire show.

But in a recent interview with People TV, Johnson said that he and Lovato haven’t chatted yet.

“We have not connected and we have not exchanged any freaky texts at all,” he said.

Given their recent comment exchange, perhaps that has changed.

In the caption of the post, Lovato said that she’d normally be hesitant to post a photo on Instagram that isn’t Photoshopped. But then she declared that she was tired of being ashamed of her natural body.

“I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she wrote. “So here’s me, unashamed unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much.”

She went on to add that she will no longer be worrying too much about her diet and exercise routine anymore.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s***.”

It seems pretty clear that Johnson likes what he sees but a potential relationship with Lovato could hurt his chances of being the next Bachelor. Johnson has been considered one of the front runners for the lead role in some segments of Bachelor Nation. But as Cinema Blend reports, he has said that there have been no talks between him and the producers about taking up the mantle.

Johnson appeared on the current season of Bachelor In Paradise, but he recently had to leave the show since he hadn’t developed a relationship with any of the girls on the cast. This heightened speculation that he might be the new Bachelor. But popular reality TV spoiler source Reality Steve has said that Peter Webber will be the lead next season, so it looks like there’ll soon be lots of disappointed Mike Johnson fans.