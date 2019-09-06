YouTuber Cassey Ho Shuts Down Instagram In Little Black Bikini On California Beach

Bikinis and beaches may rake in millions of likes from the Kardashian-Jenners, but a Keeping Up With The Kardashians resume isn’t necessary to have an effect on Instagram these days. YouTuber and social media sensation Cassey Ho has managed to cause a micro meltdown on the platform by rocking some shorefront swimwear – with an account that’s geared towards health and fitness, this star’s fans are likely all the more grateful for the recent photo landing on their feeds.

Cassey’s snap came straight from Californian shores, per the star’s Catalina Island geo-tag. Cassey had been snaped on a fairly crowded beach, although the background wasn’t distracting fans from Cassey and her sizzling body. The brunette had been photographed full-length in what appeared to be a candid and relaxed moment as she held onto a green-painted rail near some steps. Low-key as Cassey’s look was, it was definitely upping the ante. Cassey was showcasing her fit and curvy frame in a little black bikini boasting string waistbands, with a simple black upper keeping things unfussy. Likewise easy-going was the star’s long dark hair – with a slight matted appearance to her locks, Cassey may well have gone for a dip.

The image really seemed to be centering around the pilates lover’s caption, though. Cassey had offered a long one, with mentions that she’s on a weight-conscious journey. Nutrition got a heavy mention, although motivation seemed to be the crux of the message.

Cassey’s update proved a giant hit, racking up over 52,000 likes and bringing over 630 fans into the post’s comments section.

YouTubers might be a dime a dozen these days, but Cassey appears to have gotten noticed. This hard-hitter has her own brands that include an activewear company – POPFLEX has over 200,000 Instagram followers. Ho has also been profiled by Teen Vogue. The magazine sat down with the star to talk lifestyle, nutrition, and body-positivity, with fans learning a little more about what goes on inside Cassey’s head.

Speaking about online trollers and cyber-bullies, Ho made it clear that she has no room in her life for them.

I don’t allow them to get to me. I focus on the positivity that I am sharing with the world and the amazing community that surrounds it. If the bullies can’t contribute to that, they have no place in my heart or mind,” she told the magazine.

As to staying in shape, Cassey’s views seemed to be that training for vanity isn’t the key to happiness.

“Working out should make you FEEL happy, energized and motivated to take on the rest of your day. Feeling good will translate into looking good, too,” she said.

Fans wishing to see more of Cassey should follow her Instagram.