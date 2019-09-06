Iggy Azalea’s Album Bombed So Bad, She’s Planning To Re-Release It

Iggy Azalea’s second album isn’t getting much love from the critics. As a result, the rapper made the unusual announcement that she plans to re-release In My Defense to see if she can’t get more respect the second time around.

According to the Daily Mail, the “I’m So Fancy” singer revealed to fans that she plans to re-release her album just four weeks after it initially hit the airwaves.

“The re-issue is 100% ON!!!!” the 29-year-old announced on Twitter.

Iggy has been down in the dumps this month after her sophomore effort debuted at number 50 on the Billboard 200.

“Woke up today feeling a little defeated, ending the day feeling motivated,” she said on social media. “I think sometimes I feel defeated because I look at the chart and see how much streaming impacts it, and think, ‘How can I win when I’m up against THAT?'”

But she says that she has decided to keep fighting and told fans that she was heading back into the studio to start working on her next album.

“But I also feel like: ‘Okay, and?’ There are two options. Quit. Or shut up and just keep fighting. So I’ll keep on fighting!” she said.

Apparently, part of her comeback includes re-issuing her album, which was poorly received by critics after it was released in July.

While Iggy has battled against accusations of cultural appropriation for years, critics also said that the album was lacking originality and re-tread on familiar topics of sex and money without offering a new take. Pitchfork gave the album a dismal 3.8 out of 10.

A critic for Clash said that the album felt “borrowed” and smacked of music that she thought people wanted to hear instead of “what is truly on her mind.”

Other music critics attacked her for her Southern accent, which they say replaced her natural Australian accent in order to appeal to fans.

According to BET, the singer hasn’t helped her case. They write that Iggy discussed her album with Cosmopolitan magazine where she addressed the charge of cultural appropriation. She told interviewers that she planned to keep doing what she was doing despite the criticism.

“I’m still going to make the same type of music and still be ridiculous and larger than life,” she said.

???? Iggy Azalea gives her opinion on cultural appropriation https://t.co/kViaOcGc0D — HOT 97 (@HOT97) August 7, 2019

Critics shot back that the rapper clearly doesn’t understand the impact that her behavior has on people.

So basically she’s gonna keep appropriating. Got it — Dank Scorpio .,Esquire (@WestsideZulu) August 7, 2019

No word yet on when the re-release will happen or what it will entail.