Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint Could Reprise ‘Harry Potter’ Roles In New Warner Brothers Film

The film would be based on the play, 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.'

The three stars of the original eight Harry Potter movies — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint — could be coming back to the franchise to reprise their roles, only this time as adults, if Warner Brothers gets its way. As Inside the Magic reports, the studio is hoping to produce a film version of a play that takes place within the Harry Potter universe.

Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were three of the biggest stars in movies for the better part of a decade, owing to their roles as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively, in the eight movies based on the original seven books of J.K. Rowling’s award-winning series.

Since the original movie series ended, the three stars have all moved on to other phases of their careers, while the Harry Potter series has continued, with mixed success, in movies and other media. One example of another entry in the Harry Potter universe is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a play that ran to rave reviews from the critics, albeit with mixed reaction from the Harry Potter fans, as Business Insider reported in 2016.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place years after the events of the final book (and movie), when all of the principal characters are adults. As such, Warner Brothers is, according to reports, itching to sign the main three actors, who are themselves all adults as well (Radcliffe is 30, Watson is 29, and Grint is 31).

Today, @CursedChildLDN changed the theatre marquee at the Palace Theatre, in London, with the new logo for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (first photo: old logo, second photo: new logo). pic.twitter.com/o1TGA8ZYZV — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) September 3, 2019

If the studio wants to maintain continuity, it will also have to bring back Tom Felton, who played the role of teenage villain Draco Malfoy, as he plays a role in …Cursed Child as well.

For those not familiar, the play centers on the relationship between Harry’s child, Albus Severus Potter, and Draco’s child, Scorpius Malfoy. There’s time travel involved, too! But other than that, there will be no more spoilers in this article.

Inside the Magic writer Ryan Ogilvie is convinced that the three, or four, as the case may be, adult actors necessary to get the movie adaptation of …Cursed Child off the ground will be happy to reprise their roles.

“In our opinion, it’s not a matter of if this happens but when… We’re pretty sure fans aren’t going to accept anyone other than the original actors as the main cast,” he writes.

Ogilvie also notes that Warner Brothers is invested in getting the Harry Potter movie franchise back on track, after the two prequels, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald earned decidedly mixed reviews.

As of this writing, however, all of this is just rumors and speculation, and Warner Brothers hasn’t made any specific announcements about the future of the franchise.