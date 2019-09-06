‘Playboy’ Rachel Cook’s Minuscule Striped Bikini May Break The Internet

Rachel Cook’s latest series of photos is driving her fans wild.

As fans know, basically no photo is off-limits for the brunette bombshell and she regularly shows off her toned and tanned body in a wide-range of NSFW outfits on Instagram. Cook is most well-known for almost baring it all in bikinis and lingerie but she also shows off her beautiful figure in fashion-forward images as well. In the most recent photos that were shared for fans, Rachel sizzles in George, Washington.

In the first image in the series, the stunner stands in the water with a few mountains just behind her. The model stares straight into the camera for the photo op as she wears her long, dark tresses slicked back in a ponytail. Cook appears to be makeup-free in the shot, letting her natural beauty shine through. While posing in profile, Rachel shows off her amazing figure while clad in a tiny brown and blue striped bikini that barely covers her NSFW parts.

The model’s toned abs, legs, and arms are all on display in the photo. In the next photo, Cook dons the same bikini as in the first post but poses a little bit differently. The images have only been live on Cook’s account for a short time but they’ve earned her a ton of attention already with over 29,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments. Many fans commented on the photo to gush over her amazing figure while countless others let her know that they are huge fans. A few more asked where she got her suit.

“Absolutely beautiful Rachel,” one follower commented with a red heart emoji.

“How can you be so cute and hot at the same time?,” one more fan asked.

“How are you so perfect,” one more chimed in.

Loading...

As mentioned before, Rachel is no stranger to showing off her toned and tanned figure to fans in bikinis. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the bombshell strutted her stuff in another NSFW bikini. The black-and-white snapshot shows Cook sitting on the edge of a boat with a body of water just behind her. The stunner looked straight into the camera for the shot, wearing just a hint of makeup along with a serious face. The 24-year-old appears front and center in the shot and her amazing body was on full display in a striped swimsuit that left little to be desired.

That post racked up over 1,000 comments and 160,000-plus likes.