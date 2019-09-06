WWE News: Company Welcomes Acclaimed International Star And Former Football Player To Performance Center

As the war between WWE and All Elite Wrestling heats up, both companies have their sights set on signing some of the hottest wrestling talent in the world at the moment. This includes stars from all around the world, as they strive to appeal to various demographics. To boost their international appeal, WWE has announced the signing of Jorge Bolly, who wrestling fans will know as his ring names King Cuerno and El Hijo del Fantasma.

The 198-pounder, who hails from Mexico City, joins the company following 20 years of experience in the squared circle. Having wrestled for Lucha Underground, as well as Mexico’s CMLL and AAA promotions, Bolly has wrestled for some popular companies and held multiple singles and trios titles throughout his illustrious career. Perhaps his most famous accomplishment came in 2017, when he won AAA’s Antonio Peña Cup.

The performer is also from a celebrated wrestling lineage, as he’s the son of legendary luchador El Fantasma. With his experience and wrestling heritage, it’s surely only a matter of time before he’s showcasing his skills on WWE television and adding to his championship collection.

Bolly will be joined at the Performance Center by his fellow countryman Edgar Lopez. The Mexican superstar doesn’t have as much wrestling experience as Bolly, but having played football as part of the Monterrey Institute of Technology’s Borregos Salvajes squad — where he served as the offensive captain — he does have some strong sporting credentials.

According to the WWE report, the company’s talent scouts discovered Lopez during a tryout in Santiago, Chile at the end of last year. At six-foot four inches tall and 250 pounds, he’s certainly an impressive physical specimen who’ll fit in well with the WWE roster.

The two newest acquisitions join a number of other additions to the Performance Center, including EVOLVE Champion Austin Theory and Mae Young Classic competitor Santana Garrett. They’ve arrived at an exciting time, as NXT is about to air on the USA Network later this month and become available to its biggest audience yet.

We can assume that Bolly and Lopez will also compete on NXT while they adjust to the WWE way of life. The black and gold brand is about to be positioned as the official third WWE brand, meaning that the so-called rookies will have the same platform as Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live stars to become big name sensations in their own right. Only time will tell who fans gravitate towards, though.