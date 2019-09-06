Watch Slovakia Vs. Croatia Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Crucial Group E Match

An important Group E match pitting two teams tied at six points could determine whether Slovakia or Croatia advances to the UEFA 2020 Euro group stage.

Since advancing to the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, the Croatia national team has stumbled. In the inaugural UEFA Nations League, they managed just one win out of four and absorbed a 6-0 thrashing from Spain, per Soccerway. Now, in the 2020 UEFA Euro Qualifiers, the Luka Modric-captained side has won two of its first three, but suffered an unexpected 2-1 loss to Hungary. That leaves Croatia with just six points and level on the Group E table with their Friday opponents Slovakia, whom they must face in an away match that will stream live from the Slovakian city of Trnava.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Slovakia vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group E clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 19,200-seat Anton Malatinský Stadium, also known as City Arena Trnava, on Friday, September 6. In Croatia, which lies in the same time zone as Slovakia, the live video stream will also begin at 8:45 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, September 7, India Standard Time.

Despite ranking seventh in the world according to FIFA, Croatia trail 45th-ranked Hungary on the Group E table by three points, meaning that Friday’s match in Slovakia could prove significant in determining whether the World Cup finalists even get to the group stage of the European Championships.

Since Croatia declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991 and Slovakia broke away from the Czech Republic in what had been Czechoslovakia in 1993, the two countries have faced each other on the pitch six times, per 11v11. Of the six matches, the teams have an even record of two wins apiece and two draws. But Croatia in the current era has never won a match in Slovakia, playing there most recently in 2010 in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw. Croatia will need to break that spell on Friday to establish themselves as favorites to advance out of their group.

Slovakia Coach Pavel Hapal will field a mostly healthy side against Croatia. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch a free live video stream of the Slovakia vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials. It is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

There is a way to watch Slovakia vs. Croatia live online for free without a cable login. Fans can sign up for a free trial of a multichannel live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the South American friendly match at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly-acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

Another way to watch the Slovakia vs. Croatia UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier clash stream live online from Trnava is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes. You can also download the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Sokoli vs. Vatreni UEFA Euro qualifier match on their TV sets.

Loading...

In Slovakia, STV 1 carries the streaming video, while in Croatia, the Euro 2020 qualifier against the 2008 Euro quarterfinalists will be streamed live by Nova TV.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and Ireland, a Sky Sports subscription is required. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In Middle Eastern regions, BeIn Sports Connect will serve as the main streaming source. Across large segments of Africa, SuperSport will stream the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Slovakia vs. Croatia around the globe, visit the Live Soccer TV site.