American Instagram Model Cindy Prado Strips Down To Lingerie In Racy Bedroom Snap

Cindy Prado has been gracing her fans’ Instagram feeds with snapshots of herself in bikini all summer, but that doesn’t mean that the model can’t pull off lingerie just as well. On Friday, the American Instagram model kicked off the weekend by taking to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she shows off her killer body in a lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows Cindy sitting on a bed somewhere in Miami, Florida — as the geotag she included with her post indicates. The Instagram model and influencer is wearing a white lingerie set that consists of an intricate lace bra that features an underwire structure and a straight-cut neckline. However, the bra also boasts two extra set of straps that form a triangle shape above the cups, going over the model’s shoulders, creating a cutout that shows off quite a bit of skin.

Cindy teamed her bra with a pair of matching lingerie bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her waist, helping accentuate her full wide that contrast with her slender, toned midsection. According to the tag and caption she paired with her photo, the lingerie she is sporting is from Adore Me.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Cindy shared with her 800,000 Instagram followers — had garnered more than 4,400 likes in under an hours of being posted. The same time period also brought in upwards of 100 comments, which will likely continue to rack up in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her incredible beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Beautiful in white,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a double pink heart emoji.

“Literally an angel,” another fan chimed in.

“That look. [heart eyes emoji] Stunning,” a third user raved, adding a couple of red heart emoji at the end of the message.

In an interview with Urbasm back in 2014, Cindy explained what goes through her mind when she is in front of the cameras.

“I actually rarely think about what I am doing (laughs). I am so used to photo shoots that I think my body just goes on auto-pilot and my mind drifts off into random thoughts. You’d be surprised to know that most of the time while I am staring super seductively into the camera, I am actually thinking of what I am going to eat afterwards,” the model told the site at the time.