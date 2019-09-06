Bella Thorne Unbuttons Shorts & Flashes Taut Tummy In Hot New Photo: ‘Feeling Myself’

Bella Thorne’s latest photo is bringing social media to its knees.

As those who follow the actress on Instagram know, Thorne is no stranger to showing off her insanely fit figure to fans in a wide-range of gorgeous outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops to skintight dresses and more. The stunner has already racked up a following of over 21 million and almost everything that she posts on the platform earns her a ton of attention. In the most recent photo that was shared with her fans, Thorne says that she’s feeling herself in the caption of the shot.

In the sultry new snapshot, Thorne stands outside of the passenger seat of a car and looks right into the camera. She appears to be makeup-free in the photo but she still looks absolutely stunning. She wears her long, highlighted locks down and off to one side while accessorizing the look with a few necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings.

Thorne’s amazing figure is on full display in the photo in a white graphic t-shirt that she wears tied in the front while flaunting her toned and tanned abs. On the bottom, Bella also leaves little to be desired in a pair of tiny booty shorts that she wears unbuttoned. The actress holds a drink in one hand and also shows off her tatted-up arm in the image.

The post has only been live on Thorne’s account for a few minutes but it’s already earned the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 117,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over Bella’s amazing figure while countless others chimed in to let her know that they love her. A few more had no words and opted to comment with their choice of emoji instead.

“You should always feel yourself boo you are looking FIREEEEE,” one fan commented with a series of flame emoji.

“You have every reason to! I adore you,” another Instagram user gushed.

“You are perfect for god bless you,” one more wrote.

In recent days, Bella has been sharing a ton of photos on social media and each one has been driving her fans wild. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bella shared a series of photo from the Venice Film Festival, leaving little to be desired in a sparkly dress that draped perfectly over her body. The ensemble barely covered the stunner’s chest and in many of the images, she flaunts major sideboob to onlookers — driving social media wild.

Not surprisingly, that post earned her over 3,000 comments.