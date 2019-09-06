Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Asks To Step Back From Conservatorship In Wake Of Abuse Allegations

This has been an intense and chaotic week for Britney Spears and her family. Her ex-husband Kevin Federline has accused her father Jamie of getting physical with their son Sean and now reports indicate that Jamie has now requested a change in their conservatorship arrangement.

According to TMZ, Jamie Spears has filed legal documents requesting approval for him to step down temporarily as Britney’s conservator. In the documents, it seems that Jamie cites health issues as his reason for relinquishing the powers of conservatorship for now.

Jamie has indicated that he would like Jodi Montgomery to temporarily be assigned powers of conservatorship. He says that Jodi has been a care manager for Britney for the past year and that she is fully capable of taking over conservatorship responsibilities.

Spears has asked the court to expedite a hearing on this matter and he has requested that it be held on Monday, September 9. Jamie has also said that his daughter Britney is unwilling to attend the upcoming court hearing, but that she also does not plan to object to her father’s request.

While Spears is citing health issues as the reason he needs to step back from these duties, the timing would certainly seem to suggest that this is at least in part coming as a result of recent headlines regarding the family. As The Inquisitr recently noted, a recent incident that allegedly transpired between Jamie and Britney’s 13-year-old son Sean has led to a legal investigation into the matter.

Britney’s ex-husband Kevin alleges that in late August, Jamie got into a physical altercation with Sean when the Spears family was gathered at Jamie’s home. Britney’s younger son Jayden reportedly witnessed the incident.

As Us Weekly recently detailed, Jamie initially became the conservator over Britney’s affairs back in February 2008. Jamie maintained these powers alongside attorney Andrew Wallett until last March when Wallett resigned.

The conservatorship allows Jamie, or Jodi if the change is approved, to control Britney’s visitors, security, and caretakers, as well as to have full access to medical personnel and records. Jamie has maintained financial control over Britney’s affairs through this conservatorship as well.

It seems that Jamie and his team may have been concerned that either Kevin or Britney’s mother Lynne might try to intervene and challenge Jamie’s conservatorship powers in the wake of the abuse allegations. It would appear that this filing by Spears is designed to avoid being pushed out of the picture entirely.

Britney Spears and her family have been under a microscope over the past few days as the public has gone wild over the accusations and subsequent fallout. Many will be curious to see what comes of this upcoming court hearing with Jamie Spears and his request to temporarily step down as his daughter’s conservator.