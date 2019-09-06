Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Launches $50 Anti-Aging CBD Serum

Kourtney Kardashian is gaining entrance into the beauty world while following in the footsteps of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Her first entry into the skincare business is a CBD serum meant to change the texture of the skin for the purpose of slowing the aging process.

Kourtney revealed the launch of her Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum that featured a fresh-faced look via an Instagram post on Friday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore nothing but a white sheet and natural-looking makeup to push her new product.

“I’ve become an even bigger fan of hyaluronic acid for my skin over the past year. It has completely transformed my texture and tone, and I have fallen more in love with it during our creative process while the @poosh team and I have been testing and tweaking formulas,” she wrote.

The CBD serum comes along with a derma roller, which costs $26, while the serum itself is $50. Kourtney says the fine-needled roller makes all the difference when it comes to improving her skin’s texture.

“Using the Derma Roller only enhances the effects of the serum, so the combination is magical. Ahhhhh I love this serum so much…I CAN NOT wait for you guys to try it and hear what you think!” she captioned the post.

The Poosh serum will be available only online starting Thursday, September 12 at 9 a.m. PST, and so far, it sounds like fans can’t wait to get their hands on the stuff.

“I know how much you personally tried each and every serum — and made sure it had clean ingredients for everyone!” commented one follower.

Loading...

Experts say that there probably isn’t much benefit to using CBD on the skin as an anti-aging technique, according to Self. CBD, which has become a trendy product in recent years, appears in everything from lip moisturizers to anti-anxiety oils. While there appears to be some evidence that it can act as an anti-inflammatory, may help with anxiety, and has positive benefits for those suffering from seizures, there’s not really any evidence that it helps on the skin.

Researchers say that you are probably better off using a more traditional (and affordable) moisturizer, but there likely isn’t any harm in trying one with CBD oil in it.

Kourtney’s CBD serum joins her other Poosh health products, including a hair turban that she says she uses when doing her skincare routine, along with a few health supplements, and a water bottle.