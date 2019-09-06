Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh Launches $50 Anti-Aging CBD Serum

Kourtney Kardashian is gaining entrance into the beauty world while following in the footsteps of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Her first entry into the skincare business is a CBD serum meant to change the texture of the skin for the purpose of slowing the aging process.

Kourtney revealed the launch of her Hora x Poosh Hyaluronic Halo + CBD Serum that featured a fresh-faced look via an Instagram post on Friday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore nothing but a white sheet and natural-looking makeup as she pushed her new product.

“I’ve become an even bigger fan of hyaluronic acid for my skin over the past year. It has completely transformed my texture and tone, and I have fallen more in love with it during our creative process while the @poosh team and I have been testing and tweaking formulas.”

The CBD serum comes with a derma roller, which costs $26, while the serum itself is $50. Kourtney says the fine-needled roller makes all the difference when it comes to improving her skin’s texture.

“Using the Derma Roller only enhances the effects of the serum, so the combination is magical. Ahhhhh I love this serum so much…I CAN NOT wait for you guys to try it and hear what you think!” she captioned the post.

The Poosh serum will be available online starting Thursday, September 12 at 9 a.m. PST.

So far, it sounds like fans can’t wait to get their hands on the stuff.

“I know how much you personally tried each and every serum — and made sure it had clean ingredients for everyone!” commented one follower.

Experts say that there probably isn’t much benefit to using CBD on the skin as an anti-aging technique, according to Self.

CBD, which has become a trendy product in recent years, appears in everything from lip moisturizers to anti-anxiety oils. While some evidence shows that the substance can act as an anti-inflammatory and that the oil may help with anxiety as well as having positive benefits for those suffering from seizures, there’s no real evidence that CBD helps on the skin.

Researchers say that those considering the oil as an option are probably better off using a more traditional (and affordable) moisturizer. However, there is likely no harm in trying a moisturizer that contains CBD oil.

Kourtney’s CBD serum joins her other Poosh health products — including a hair turban that she says she uses when doing her skincare routine — along with a few health supplements and a water bottle.