WWE News: WWE Quietly Moves Former Champion, Huge Star To Alumni Section Of Website

Could this mean one of their biggest signings ever is already done?

There are those superstars who end up being signed by WWE and labeled as “the biggest signings ever.”

While those are often a matter of opinion and some may end up proving that label wrong over time, it’s hard to argue that Ronda Rousey was one of them. She not only dominated in the ring, but she brought forth a lot of press and attention that any company would love. After a mere year and a half in the ring, though, is she already done wrestling?

For quite some time, Rousey destroyed any superstar who entered the ring to face her. She went on to win the Raw Women’s Championship and held onto it as a fighting champion who was never afraid to put it on the line.

At WrestleMania 35, she was in the main event and lost the title to Becky Lynch who also captured the SmackDown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair. Since that time, Rousey has not been seen or even really mentioned on WWE television.

While fans have wondered where she is, it has been expected that she would return before WrestleMania 36 next year and set up a new feud. While that is still possible, it’s kind of strange that the official website of WWE has quietly moved her over to the “Alumni” section instead of leaving her as an active superstar.

During her time away from the ring, Rousey has been working on doing some acting in video games and on television. Even with all of her other projects, she was still expected to return to WWE at some point and Forbes even reported that there were big plans in place for her comeback.

The report states that Wrestling Observer Radio believed Rousey would be back soon as she is under contract to WWE until 2021. That’s what makes her profile being moved to the Alumni section of the company’s website so strange as it wasn’t really necessary. Well, that is unless WWE is trying to cause a stir and it is all part of a new storyline.

While she is under contract to WWE for more than a year, there has never been any definitive word on if she will ever have another match. Everything regarding her return or having a big match at WrestleMania 36 has been pure speculation, and this weird website move only complicates things further. Ronda Rousey is a huge name and one of the biggest signings in wrestling history, but her time in the squared circle may have already come to an end.