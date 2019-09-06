‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Gets ‘A Million DMs’ After Pink Balloons Video Shows ‘It’s A Girl’ Banner

Kailyn Lowry has offered a little explanation for some social media content that may have caused confusion: the Teen Mom 2 star recently took to her Instagram stories with visuals that fans may well have interpreted as a baby announcement.

Kailyn’s stories involved both photos and a video. The 27-year-old had showcased her home fireplace, with the spot decorated on either side by pink balloons. A celebratory banner with “It’s a girl” had been positioned across the fireplace, with a small cartoon baby bottle appearing just before the words. Likewise pink were a cushion and blanket-covered basket on the star’s home floors, with other accessories also echoing the girly color palette.

Kailyn’s stories were chopped up by footage of youngest son Lux – the star’s 2-year-old boy was seen attempting to walk. Given that this story was followed by a photo showing a bulldog and some wording, it may be safe to assume that the accompanying text was stating that Lux is fine with the star’s new addition: Kailyn seems to have herself a new four-legged friend.

“Safe to say he’s ok with it,” Kailyn wrote below a photo of her dog.

As to all those pinks, Kailyn offered some context in a photo of the fireplace display.

“Getting a million DMs. Yes it was for the puppy!”

It’s been a difficult summer for Kailyn on the pet front. August saw the star say goodbye to her Rottweiler, Bear. As Cafe Mom reports, Kailyn had taken to social media when things were on the decline.

“4 hours at the vet & $4400 later… [fingers crossed] they figure out what is going on with bear.”

Sadly, that post was followed by another confirming that Bear was no more.

“I really had to put bear down at 7.5 years old… I don’t get it.”

As the media outlet reports, Kailyn received plenty of fan support.

“I’m so sorry Kail. losing a pet is just as hurtful as losing loved one,” one fan wrote.

The MTV franchise seems pretty big on animals. Over on Teen Mom OG, Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra are known for the “farm” they live on, with animals regularly featuring in footage of the family. Catelynn has been seen horseback riding on her property, with daughter Novalee Reign doing the same. New Teen Mom OG face Mackenzie McKee might have a busy household with husband Josh McKee and their three kids, but she too has a dog. Of course, the animal front has been more controversial with former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason.

