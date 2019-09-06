Donald Trump Won’t Let ‘Alabama’ Hurricane Gaffe Go, Spends 6th Day Insisting State Was In Dorian’s Path

Donald Trump began his Friday by once again claiming, for the 6th day in a row, that he was right to warn Alabama about being hit by Hurricane Dorian.

Donald Trump began his Friday morning posting a series of tweets in which he once again insisted that he “properly” claimed that the state of Alabama was in the path of Hurricane Dorian, a claim that when he first issued it on September 1, was immediately corrected by the National Weather Service, as The Inquisitr reported.

Minutes after Trump tweeted last Sunday that Dorian “Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” the NWS branch in Birmingham, Alabama took to its own Twitter account to reassure state residents that “no impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt across Alabama. The system will remain too far east.”

But Trump has not been able to acknowledge the fact that he made even a partial error, and with his Twitter posts on Friday, has now brought the bizarre controversy into its sixth consecutive day, writing, “The Fake News Media was fixated on the fact that I properly said… Alabama may also be grazed or hit. They went Crazy, hoping against hope that I made a mistake (which I didn’t).”

Trump went on to call media reports of his Alabama gaffe “nonsense.” But the Friday tweets came just two days after Trump, in an Oval Office briefing, presented a map of the hurricane’s path which he, personally, had altered with a black Sharpie pen in an attempt to show the storm affecting Alabama — which the unaltered map did not otherwise show, as The Inquisitr reported.

Hurricane Dorian as seen by satellite earlier this week. NOAA / Getty Images

As CNN.com reported in a timeline of what its report described as Trump’s “Alabama meltdown,” following the Oval Office briefing that has come to be known as “Sharpiegate” Trump continued to offer questionable evidence to support his Alabama claim, taking to Twitter to post images of weather maps that were already four days old by the time he made his claim that Alabama would be “hit harder” than expected.

While the maps did, in fact, show that the National Weather Service had at that time estimated a five percent chance that some sections of Alabama could feel storm-force — though not hurricane-force — winds, the map also showed the states of New York and Delaware with the same, low probability of feeling mild effects off the storm. None of the maps indicated that Alabama would be hit “hard.” And by Sunday, when Trump made his first claim about Alabama, no forecast models showed Dorian hitting Alabama at all.

His pair of tweets on Friday would bring to 11 the total number of Twitter posts made by Trump claiming that he was correct with his Alabama hurricane claim, according to a Washington Post story Thursday which counted nine Trump tweets on the topic prior to the Friday postings.