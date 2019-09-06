American Model Alexa Collins Spills Out Of Tight Green Sports Bra In New Photo

Alexa Collins boasts an Instagram following of nearly 600,000 people, and her latest upload explains exactly why.

On Friday, September 6, the blonde bombshell wowed her fans with a sexy snap that brought some serious heat to her feed. She looked ready to get in an early morning sweat at the gym as she was dressed in a coordinated set of fitness gear from the brand Ignite. Before heading to her workout, the 23-year-old found the perfect moment to snap a quick photo to show off her new athletic apparel, and judging by the reaction of her fans, she certainly wore the pieces well.

Alexa sent pulses racing in her dark green ensemble that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The two-piece set consisted of a plunging sports bra that resembled a bikini top and looked to be hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. Its triangle style cups barely covered the babe’s chest, spilling cleavage out from its plunging neckline to provide for a seriously busty display that proved hard to ignore. Its thick band ran right underneath her bosom, with the Ignite logo printed in white lettering right in the middle of her assets to draw even more attention to the exposed area.

As for her lower half, the Florida native flaunted her killer curves in a pair of tighter-than-skin leggings that clung to her in all the right places. The dark green pants gave the perfect outline of the model’s booty and toned legs, while its thick waistband sat high on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and sculpted abs.

The social media sensation completed her look by wearing her platinum locks down in bouncy waves that fell over her shoulder, grazing her exposed decolletage. Her tresses were perfectly parted to frame her face, which was done up with a full face of makeup that included a pink metallic lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara to make her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s hoard of fans began showering her latest upload with love. The post earned over 3,500 likes after just two hours of going live to Instagram. Dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display were also left.

“Looking beautiful as always,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “perfection.”

“If I look like you when I put that gear on, then I would wear it all the time,” commented a third.

Alexa is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off even more of her impressive physique in an itty-bitty gold bikini — a look that sent her fans absolutely wild.