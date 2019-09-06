Jasmine Tookes Sizzles In Tiny Silver Bra For Sexy Burning Man Snap

Along with many other models, Jasmine Tookes spent last week in the Nevada desert for the popular festival Burning Man. Because the connection is poor and the festival offers too many possibilities to have fun 24/7, Tookes did not have her phone with her for most of her time there and she did not take many photos. She did, however, find one, and she wants her Instagram fans to check it out.

On Thursday, the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself in Black Rock City as she donned a tiny silver bra for which the cups feature a scalelike texture while silver chains tie behind her neck. Tookes teamed her top with a pair of white bikini bottoms that sat high on her sides and low in the front, helping to accentuate her wide hips as they contrasted with her slender midsection.

Tookes paired her swimsuit with a see-through skirt that tied up at the front, adding just an extra touch of texture to her outfit. In addition, the model also wore silver plates on her shoulders that mimicked the scaly skin of a fish or a reptile while matching the texture of her top. Completing her otherworldly costume, Tookes wore her raven hair in two French braids on each side, which had white and silver strands woven into them and which matched the colors of her outfit.

In the shot, Tookes was holding her goggles — a must-have at Burning Man to protect the eyes from the corrosive dust of the desert — in one hand, as her other arm was by her side. She was looking down at her own body as she stood with one leg slightly in front of the other in a pose that further highlighted her fit physique. In the background, other Burners could be seen amid art sculptures and other festival structures.

The post, which Tookes shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 145,000 likes and upwards of 630 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the comments section to compliment her costume and to express their admiration for her.

“Amazing beauty,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of red heart and fire emoji.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE the hair,” another raved, following these words with a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.