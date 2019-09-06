Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Could Be Parents Sooner Than Later

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and musician husband Nick Jonas could become parents sooner than later if she has her wish.

The former Quantico star and her husband of less than one year have two things on their to-do list. One is to buy their first home together and put down some permanent roots. The second is to try and have their own family.

The 37-year-old actress revealed in an interview with Vogue India that “buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list.”

Jonas is currently touring the United States with his family band Jonas Brothers. He and brothers Kevin and Joe are expected to wrap up their tour just before the holiday season. Chopra stated that while the couple may have been jetting around the world since they tied the knot, she revealed her happiness lies when she is surrounded by the people she loves most.

“For me, home is wherever I’m happy, as long as I have the people I love around me,” she shares.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that the tour is taking up a lot of the time the couple could spend together, although Chopra flies to selected dates to cheer her husband on when she is able. She recently celebrated the band’s two sold-out shows alongside Jonas at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

“Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids,” the source said to the entertainment news outlet. “They are enjoying married life, traveling and working. They are okay with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing.”

Jonas met Chopra at an Oscars after-party in 2017. They later attended the Met Gala together and in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra played off their “date,” stating she and Jonas attended the event together because they were both wearing Ralph Lauren. The two had only been publicly dating for a few months before Jonas proposed to Chopra in August of 2018.

Jonas and Chopra tied the knot in two lavish wedding ceremonies. E! Entertainment News reported that the total cost of the events came in at over $800,000. Jonas and Chopra exchanged vows in a Western, Christian ceremony, as well as a traditional Hindu ceremony at the five-star hotel Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Jonas was later quizzed by talk show host James Corden during a Carpool Karaoke segment on his CBS series The Late Late Show.

“Was there ever a point during your many weddings that you thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings?'” Corden asked.

Smiling, Nick replied, “Yes.”

Jonas and Chopra will celebrate their first anniversary on December 1 of this year.