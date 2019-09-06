‘RHOBH’ Star Brandi Glanville Slams Tamra Judge On Twitter, Suggests She Doesn’t Have Real Friends

Brandi Glanville is on the attack.

Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge are at war on social media.

After the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member slammed Judge and her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars for pushing a “train” rumor about Kelly Dodd, Glanville and Judge began feuding on Instagram and earlier this week on Twitter, their feud intensified.

“You’re coming for the wrong person. Leave my name out of your f**king mouth I’m not on your show,” Glanville tweeted on September 5.

While it was Glanville who first weighed in on Judge’s behavior, she now wants Judge to stop reacting to what she’s been saying about her and her co-stars, and also doesn’t want to hear any other comments from her. Glanville also didn’t understand why Judge labeled her unstable and suggested it was Judge who was unstable.

“Get help!! See you soon,” she continued, failing to reveal when and where she would supposedly be seeing her fellow “housewife.”

In her final dig at the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Glanville, who was axed from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills years ago, told Judge she was going to go spend some time with her friends and suggested Judge couldn’t do the same because she doesn’t have real friends.

“I’m going to hang with my girlfriends because I actually have friends,” she added.

Judge certainly doesn’t seem to be lacking in friends. In fact, she and her co-stars spend a lot of time together, whether they are filming or not.

Although Judge is quite close to several members of The Real Housewives of Orange County, she and Dodd are no longer speaking after going through a major falling out while filming the show’s 14th season earlier this year.

At this point in time, it has not yet been revealed what led to the end of Judge and Dodd’s friendship but when it comes to a potential future reunion, it doesn’t seem that either woman is willing to say they are sorry and move on. Instead, Judge is sticking close to a portion of the cast, including Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, while Dodd seems to have just one ally remaining in Emily Simpson.

Filming on the 14th season of the show began in February and concluded earlier this summer.

To see more of Judge, Dodd, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.