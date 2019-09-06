‘Playboy’ Model Laci Kay Somers Busts Out Of Nude Bikini Ensemble In New Instagram Snap

Former Playboy bombshell Laci Kay Somers is no stranger to throwing on a skimpy bikini and her fans love how bold she is in embracing her sexy side. The singer, model, fitness trainer, and social media starlet recently posted a new snapshot to her Instagram page and this one has pulses racing.

Somers recently spent some time in the U.S. Virgin Islands, more specifically, on St. Thomas Island. She noted in this latest Instagram post that this photo was taken there. Her fans think both Somers and the setting are absolutely stunning. She is standing on a balcony with one hand resting on the glass panel in front of her.

Somers is gazing off in the distance as she tugs slightly at the bottom of her nude-colored bikini top or bralette. Her deep cleavage is accentuated by the fact that the former Playboy model left two out of three buttons on the top unbuttoned and she is nearly spilling out of the top.

In addition to flaunting plenty of cleavage in this snap, Somers has one strap pulled down over her shoulder to add an extra bit of enticement. Somers is wearing matching nude bikini bottoms or panties and the waistband straps sit high on her hips to showcase her curves.

Somers’ flat tummy and chiseled abs look phenomenal in this photo. The singer and model is wearing a sparkly belly button ring that syncs beautifully with her diamond earrings. Her platinum blonde hair is blown out in gentle, cascading waves and she is wearing a bright pink lip gloss and a pink-hued makeup palette.

The 27-year-old California native has an impressive 10.3 million followers on Instagram. This nude bikini shot was an instantaneous hit. In the first 18 hours that this look was featured on Somers’ page, nearly 180,000 had shown their love for it.

More than 5,000 comments quickly piled up under the post as well, many of which garnered responses from Somers. She did note that she has already left the Virgin Islands, getting out of the area a few days before the latest storm arrived in the area.

Somers always seems to be juggling multiple projects these days, although her passion for creating music seems to be a priority. Not long ago she shared on Instagram that she was working in the studio again and other social media posts tease that she’s been traveling, working out, and keeping busy.

The former Playboy model teased in her caption for this gorgeous nude bikini photo that she’s being anti-social. However, all Laci Kay Somers’ fans see is a killer body and a bold personality filled with confidence.