Brunette Bombshell Ana Cheri Rocks Pink Bikini In Latest Update

Ana Cheri sent temperatures off the charts on Instagram Friday when she shared a photo in which she modeled a pale pink bikini.

In the photo, Ana struck a pose from the side, showing off her amazing curves. The bikini top was bandeau-style, cinched between her breasts, and showed off Ana’s voluptuous chest. With one knee bent, the curve of her round hips was on full display. The snap also showed Ana’s incredibly toned abs as well as her smooth, bronzed skin. The brunette beauty wore a loose sweater that fell down around her elbow, giving the snap a casual vibe. Ana turned her face to sky and put one hand up to block the sun’s rays. With her hair up in a ponytail on her head, she was rocking the sensual, laid-back look.

In the snap’s caption, Ana said that she would be living in bikinis through the autumn season given that it was 80 degrees at 8 a.m. where she was.

Fans would not be disappointed to hear that the stunner would be spending more time in bikinis. Fans love to see Ana in just about every kind of bikini there is, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing off her incredible figure.

Many of Ana’s followers left fire emoji in the comments section, but some had more to say about the snap.

One fan professed his love for Ana, while another follow told her that his morning had been blessed by the photo.

“You are soooo rocking that bikini,” one fan told Ana.

“Lovely pink panther,” one admirer wrote.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” another fan wrote.

Some fans told Ana that the color of the bikini looked especially nice on her. But in all honesty, there isn’t much that looks bad on her.

The post was a hit and managed to rack up 39,000 likes and more than 300 comments within an hour of going live. That’s not unusual for the beauty, who has amassed 12.4 million followers on Instagram alone. And that number isn’t likely to drop as long as she continues to share photos of herself modeling skimpy bikinis.

The beauty does like to share herself in other kinds of clothing. She has recently posted several shots in which she is modeling lingerie. She also likes to model workout clothing from her Cheri Fit apparel line.

