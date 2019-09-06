YouTuber Shani Grimmond Shuts Down Instagram In Snakeskin Bikini

Shani Grimmond may come with a knowledge of cosmetics as her career, but this YouTuber knows how to rock a bikini. The Australian has appeared in an Instagram image that seems to have knocked the platform sideways: Shani’s update currently sits at over 84,000 likes.

The photo showed the blonde relaxing on shores in South Bank, Brisbane. This Aussie might travel, with her social media showing vacations to Europe, but she’s fortunate enough to reside in a location that offers the shorefront lifestyle as a home deal. Shani was seen soaking up the sun as she leaned back on a towel in front of a shallow urban bay with crystalline waters. The star was flaunting her sizzling frame in a tiny snakeskin bikini – fans paying attention to Shani’s caption will have noticed that the two-piece’s minimal nature seemed to have seen the social media sensation narrowly avoid a wardrobe malfunction. Despite the bikini’s challenging nature, Grimmond was pulling off her look. The star’s long and toned legs, flat stomach, and sexy cleavage appeared perfectly captured, with her beautiful face also visible in semi profile.

Shani’s update seemed to have gotten fans talking: over 343 users took to the comments section to leave their thoughts.

Lounge around in bikinis she may, but Shani comes as a hard-hitter in the world of beauty bloggers and YouTubers. The star is CEO of her own swimwear and activewear brands. The blonde has also been profiled by Girl, with the interview giving fans a little more detail on just how Shani spends her days.

“I usually head out for breakfast with one of my friends, and then I can straight into work. I love creating new videos and experimenting with new beauty products. I also love taking Instagram photos, so that takes up a lot of my time as well,” Shani told the magazine.

The 22-year-old was also asked about how she faces online backlash, plus whether she had any advice for other young women worried about taking on the world of social media when so much negativity is floating around.

“I’ve just learnt to accept that if people don’t know you personally, you shouldn’t let it get to you. I know it can be hard but you should try and focus on the positives only and the people that bring you up” was Shani’s advice.

Shani has 1.4 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by YouTuber and ex to Bella Thorne, Tana Mongeau, plus Australian swimwear face Tarsha Whitmore.