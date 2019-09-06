‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Goes Braless In Sexy Satin Dress

Haley Kalil is starring on a new campaign for Victoria’s Secret, and she wants her loyal Instagram fans to check out the stunning result of her photo shoot. On Friday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot in which she smolders in a sexy dress that puts her enviable figure on full display. And if the post’s comment section is to be believed, the photo was a big hit among her fans.

In the photo, the Minnesota beauty is sitting in a red velvet vintage chair as she rocks a baby pink satin dress featuring spaghetti straps that tie up on her shoulders as strings fall over her arms, giving the garment a dreamy vibe. The silky fabric drapes over Kalil’s torso, hugging her curves and putting in evidence that the model is not wearing a bra underneath, a detail that spices things up even more.

Kalil is sitting with her legs crossed as the dress reaches down a little below her knees. As the model indicated in the caption, she is wearing a dress by Victoria’s Secret for the launch of the brand’s new Bombshell fragrance, a bottle of which she is holding up in her right hand.

Kalil is wearing her signature red hair styled down in large, loose waves that fall over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest. The former Miss Minnesota USA has on a face full of makeup that consists of a black eyeliner and mascara, while dark shade of pink and gloss help to add plumpness to her lips. Blush and highlighter accentuate the model’s facial structure, particularly her cheekbones. Kalil is looking straight-on at the camera, shooting a fierce gaze at the viewer while her lips are parted in a seductive way.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers — had garnered moer than 1,800 likes in under half an hour of being up. The same few minutes brought in upwards of 30 comments, which will likely continue to rack up in the coming hours. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to compliment her look.

“I like these dresses they look [two fire emoji],” one user chimed in.

“Babe in pink,” another fan added.

“HOW HOT IS SHE,” a third fan raved, adding clapping hands emoji between each word for emphasis.